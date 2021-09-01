Can Trevor Lawrence be a success at Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to look to the future with the very first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft as they opted to take Trevor Lawrence as they look to improve on a dismal 2020 NFL season.

The Jaguars were the worst team in the league last season, as they finished with a 1-15 record that saw General Manager, David Caldwell, and Head Coach, Doug Marrone, both be fired at various stages throughout the year, having won the first game of the season and failing to win any more.

Indeed, there is only one way in which the franchise can go (unless they were to finish 0-17) this year following the introduction of an additional fixture, but with a quarterback room that consisted of Gardner Minshew, Jake Luton and a now-departed Mike Glennon, it was evident that the franchise needed a change in the pocket.

Trevor Lawrence was the man that was drafted in the offseason and his arrival has managed to excite a lot people in and around the league, whilst there will be plenty of excitement amongst those that are looking at the Jags as a potential betting opportunity.

However, as he is the overall number one pick, will Lawrence succumb to pressure, or will he be able to thrive?

There is plenty of optimism

There is plenty of optimism surrounding the pick of Lawrence amongst many around the league this season, with many detailing that the quarterback has already managed to build a winning mentality from his time in the college game.

The 21-year-old was a winner during his time with Clemson and has already received praise from those well-versed in the scouting departments, with many comparing him to some of the greats of the game including John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

During his college years, Lawrence had only lost a total of 4 matches as a starter, and whilst he might have to get used to it a little more in the NFL, there will be a fire within him that will only burn brighter if they are unable to win the game.

Will he be able to succeed in the NFL?

Obviously, being picked as the number one overall pick in the NFL 2021 Draft and considering his record as a starter in college football, there will be plenty of expectation and pressure on the quarterback’s shoulders this season.

Whether he will be a starter from Week 1 under Urban Meyer remains to be seen, although it would be almost impossible for that not to happen given the Head Coach’s college reputation and the struggles the current quarterback room had last season. C. J. Beathard has been added from the San Francisco 49ers but he was only a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and Josh Rosen in California.

He has the pure, natural talent that is needed to succeed in the NFL and combine that with his winning mentality, there is no reason that he will be a huge player for many years to come; whether that be with Jacksonville Jaguars or not.