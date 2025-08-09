Campari Cocktails Adding Flavour to Spicemas 2025

St. George, Grenada – This Carnival season, Campari is stepping boldly into the heart of Grenada’s Spicemas celebrations, bringing its signature style, unmistakable flavour, and passionate energy to the island’s most anticipated cultural festival.

Campari Cocktails

As a sponsoring partner of dynamic pre-Carnival events at CRAVE, Pree-Day, and Brunch & Soca, Campari is making its presence felt. During the season, the brand will highlight its easy mixes. These include Campari Grapefruit, Orange, and Pineapple. These bold cocktails show the spirit of the season and the essence of the brand.

This year also marks the launch of CAMPARI Boulevard in Grenada, which is poised to be located on the iconic Kirani James Boulevard.

Designed as an immersive space, CAMPARI Boulevard offers an all-sensory experience: music, entertainment, food, social moments and Campari cocktails crafted for the Carnival occasion.

This vibrant installation will serve as a central meeting point for revellers, creators and tastemakers uniting community and culture through shared celebration.

“Spicemas is an electrifying expression of Caribbean identity and spirit. For Campari, being part of this moment isn’t just about visibility, it’s about authenticity and alignment with the communities and creativity that fuel Carnival across the region,” said Theresa Higgins-Edwards, Consumer, Channel, and Customer Marketing Manager for Partnership Markets. “We’re bringing our full creative force to Grenada this year. It’s going to be unforgettable.”

Red Passion Carnival Campaign

The brand’s Red Passion Carnival campaign continues to deepen its regional footprint, following high-impact activations in Jamaica, St. Vincent and St. Lucia earlier this season. With each island, Campari has focused on connecting meaningfully with consumers, curating spaces and experiences that elevate the Carnival journey while reflecting the brand’s heritage and modern edge.

Timothy Peters, Brand Manager for Campari at Bryden & Minors Grenada Ltd added, “Spicemas offers a unique canvas for Campari to connect with the Grenadian audience in a real, resonant way. Through the introduction of the Campari Boulevard and our signature activations, we’re creating more than moments, we’re shaping memories that deepen the brand’s relevance and resonance in Grenada and the wider Caribbean.”

With a firm pulse on culture and a strong pour of creativity, Campari invites everyone to discover the power of Red Passion at Spicemas 2025.