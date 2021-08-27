Calling All Carnival Revelers, Let’s Get Carnival Fit & Ready

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The WellFit Club’s Kamila McDonald and Miami-Broward Carnival along with the Caribbean Diaspora Healthy Nutrition Outreach Project (CDHNOP) present a 21-day fitness plan designed to get the diaspora ready physically and mentally for this year’s Carnival.

It’s been 18 months of eating in, sleeping in and overindulging in a barrage of movies, zoom meetings and other non-physical activities that have some in the diaspora seeing red with those additional COVID 15 pounds, and wondering how to get Carnival ready.

The (CDHNOP) team at Nova Southeastern University under the direction of Dr. Farzanna Haffizulla, the Trinidadian-born Principal Investigator and Chair for the Department of Internal Medicine at NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine has secured a program designed to get you up, jumping, and ready to play mas.

Sign Up Today!

Sign up now for the free 21-Day JUMP UP VIRTUAL Fitness Challenge starting on Saturday, September 11th, 10:30am at www.jumpup.eventbrite.com

“Let’s get healthy together,” says WellFit Club Founder, Kamila McDonald. “Join our Healthy initiative and let’s work it out.” Register TODAY to get access to the WellFit Club before the kick-off on September 11th.

“I could not have found a more engaging program to introduce to our Carnival Revelers,” says Miami-Broward Carnival Director, Asa Sealy. “COVID has taken a huge toll on all of us. We at Carnival are 100% committed to a safer, healthier Carnival for all. Our saying this year, “No Mask, NO MAS” is a huge health stance for our Board. Now let’s JUMP-UP and Get Ready for the Road together.”

“I am so please that our partners have taken this initiative to heart and are pushing to ensure our community has access to a healthier way of living,” says Dr. Haffizulla. “21-Day JUMP Up is only the beginning. We ask that you pre-register at www.jumpup.eventbrite.com, it’s FREE”!

You’ll have access to cooking demos, nutrition and health tips, phenomenal virtual fitness work outs from top notch coaches, and a support community that’s engaged in living a healthier lifestyle by making

better choices.”