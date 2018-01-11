Call for Governor Scott to denounce President Trump’s Racist Remarks

TALLAHASSEE – Appalled by reports late Thursday that President Donald Trump referred to African countries and Haiti as “shithole countries,” and that he preferred that the United States bring in more people from countries like Norway, state Senator Daphne Campbell (D-Miami) called on Governor Rick Scott to denounce the racist remarks.

“The President’s ongoing war against immigrants appears to be solely directed toward those immigrants of color,” she said. “I am appalled and disgusted that the man who stands as the symbol of a nation once offering refuge and sanctuary to all immigrants is doing his best to say: ‘non-whites need not apply.’ Governor Scott needs to denounce these remarks immediately on behalf of the people of Florida.”

The latest controversy began earlier today as lawmakers met with Trump to discuss restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries who had been granted temporary protected status but were now threatened with deportation. The refugees from these countries had fled their native lands following earthquakes, famine, and economic disasters, and many of them rebuilt their lives in Florida.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to the Washington Post, referring to African countries and Haiti. The Post reported that Trump then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.

Senator Campbell, who has been an outspoken critic of the uncertainty exhibited by the Trump Administration over whether and how long to extend any temporary status thus far granted to these refugees, said that the governor, despite his longstanding support of the President and his policies, cannot stand by in silence.

“Immigrants are the backbone of this nation, and this state,” she said. “Over the centuries, they have fled famine, political unrest, and tyrants, risking their lives to begin anew in this country. Governor Scott owes every immigrant, and every refugee in this state an obligation to condemn President Trump’s loathsome remarks.”