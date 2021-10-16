Cali and JA Team Up On Reggae Duet

[San Diego, California] – As Plato once said “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything”, and it is in keeping with those sentiment, that Gonzo (Tribal Seeds) enlisted his colleague across the ocean for the soulful reggae tune “Do You Feel Me?”

A producer and Billboard artist in his own right, Gonzo who is a band member of San Diego, California, award-winning Reggae group Tribal Seeds teamed up with Al Mighty, who is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Roots Rock Reggae band EarthKry. “I saw EarthKry at a festival in Lisbon Portugal while I was playing with my band Tribal Seeds; and really thought their set was great. Al’s voice stood out to me amongst the other bands and we hit it off back stage. When I was thinking of a different feature, AL’s name came to mind. I thought of Al because of his voice and because his band EarthKry was special. Jamaica has been very dancehall influenced in the last decade. So to me it was refreshing to see a reggae BAND coming from Jamaica.” explained Gonzo

Al Mighty chimed in reflecting on their first encounter. “Our friends from New Kingston reggae band brought us to a Tribal Seeds show and that was the first time i saw Gonzo shredding guitar. I remember going backstage after their performance and said bro that solo was epic. He was kinda hard on himself ’cause he said something to the tune of “I messed up”. I don’t quite remember his exact words. But I felt what he felt because I’m the same way on stage. Passionate perfectionists I’d say we are. I thought to myself after that encounter, yeah these are my kind of people. Imagine the excitement when i was contacted for this collaboration. It was fate.”

As worldwide restrictions due to pandemic put halt to touring life, both multi-talented musicians have spent their hiatus with family, and to the delight of reggae fans, time in the studio to an already impressive discography. “This song came from being on the road and being away from home so much.. missing our family kids wives.. having to deal with the struggle of them missing us while we are gone. I made my verse vague so it speaks to more people. Do ya feel me? ” – Gonzo

Yes it’s been so long

So long since I’ve seen ya

I’m hearing lots of talk

And little action

The time for change is now

And if you cry

I’ll dry up all your tears

And if you try

I’ll take away your your fears

You’ll never be lonely

