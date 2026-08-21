Cal State Fullerton Signs Jamaican Talent Shadel Ffrench

FULLERTON, CA – Jamaican basketballer Shadel Ffrench, an outstanding performer for Glendale Community College in California, takes her game to Cal State Fullerton where she has been granted a full scholarship.

The 6 foot I inch forward will represent the fifth-ranked Titans in the Big West Conference which has eight teams. Defending champions are the US San Diego Tritons.

Ffrench, 20, comes from St. Catherine parish in Jamaica. The Titans signed her as one of seven new players, and Sammy Doucette will coach the team.

“Attending Cal State Fullerton on a full scholarship is an opportunity I deeply value and do not take for granted. It reflects years of hard work, dedication, resilience, and self-belief,” she told South Florida Caribbean News. “This journey has shown me that persistence and consistency can open doors to meaningful opportunities.”

Ffrench will major in sociology.

After graduating from Saint Monica Preparatory High School in 2024, Ffrench played two seasons for the Glendale Vaqueros in the Western State Conference. There, she earned co-MVP honors, All-Western State Conference First Team Honors, and 3C2A All-State First Team honors.

Ffrench averaged 12.0 points per game and 14.8 rebounds per game. She set the school record for most rebounds in a game twice at Glendale.

“While I didn’t personally coach Shadel at the JC level, I’ve coached against her for two years while she was at Glendale. She is another player with an extremely high ceiling. Her and (forward) Alyssa (Dreesen) both have not been playing basketball for very long, and each one of them improves at an insane rate,” Doucette noted. “I’m looking forward to Shadel running the floor hard and using her length to rebound like crazy and be a menace inside on defense.”

In a 2025 interview with the Jamaica Observer newspaper, Ffrench spoke about her introduction to basketball.