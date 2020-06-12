Cabot Saint Lucia Commences Employee Recruitment

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – Cabot Saint Lucia continues to move forward despite the global pandemic and volatile economy.

The company recently announced the appointment of Michael C. Mathius as Financial Controller. Mathius is a Saint Lucian with extensive experience in senior level financial and management roles in the hospitality industry in the USA and the Caribbean.

Previously, Mathius held senior financial positions including CFO and General Manager of Harbor Club Hilton and Cotton Bay Resorts in Saint Lucia. Michael also held the position of Corporate Controller with Ocean Hospitalities, Vacation Break USA and the Related Group in Florida, Equity Hotel Corporation in Arkansas and the Landings Resort in Saint Lucia.

“We are fortunate to have Michael Mathius on board through the early development stage of the project as we start building our local capabilities for the finance function,” said Ken Purdy, CCO of Cabot. “Michael brings significant and relevant experience in leading financial roles with hospitality businesses and he will be a great asset to our team.”

Mathius’s role is currently part-time but will progress into a full-time role as full operation of the business progresses.

The recruitment of the Financial Controller is one of the first of many. Discussions have already commenced on the hosting of job fairs in the near future to meet with Saint Lucians seeking employment opportunities at Cabot Saint Lucia.

Cabot looks forward to meeting with those interested in joining this exciting project.