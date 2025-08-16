Bunny Wailer’s Impact on Cen’C Love’s Music

SOUTH FLORIDA – Being the child of a reggae legend, Cen’C Love is aware the popular belief is that her music must be similar to the legendary Bunny Wailer, her father. She does not subscribe to that notion.

“No, I’m not a reggae artist, I am an artist. Like, I’m not African American, I am American,” said the singer/songwriter.

Cen’C Love shows a preference for blending genres on Habibi, her latest song which was recently released. She produced it, as well as played guitar, keyboards and percussion.

It is the lead single from Elephant, her second EP, which is scheduled for release in early October. A Little More Time, her first EP, came out in 2008.

“Elephant is a three-song project. It’s like a reintroduction, a lot of drum and bass. Same classic crossover vibe,” Cen’C Love disclosed.

Although Habibi is her first solo song in some time, she shares the mic with drummer/singer Paul Kastick on Is This Love, a remake of a massive 1987 hit single by rock band Whitesnake, that was released on August 8.

Pointing out that the break from the music business was deliberate, Cen’C Love added such interludes are not unique.

“I am known for keeping a low profile, but I am always working. I’ve been more focused on production and music composition (but) just now getting back to recording and releasing music. It’s been an amazing experience,” she said.

Born in Florida, Cen’C Love credits Bunny Wailer, who died in 2021, for a musical awareness that can be heard on her previous songs. She said he encouraged her to be creative and independent, traits she is determined to carry into future projects.

“I have so much professional and personal experience now, compared to when I first came on the scene. I want to maximize on that,” said Cen’C Love.