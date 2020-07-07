Buju Banton’s Upside Down Album Debuts at Number 2 on Billboard Reggae Albums Chart

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Upside Down, Buju Banton’s comeback album, debuted at number two on this week’s Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. It was released on June 26 by Gargamel Music/Island/Roc Nation.

The 18-song set, the singjay’s first since his release from prison 19 months ago, opened with 2,995 copies sold.

The Billboard Reggae Albums Chart combines streaming and sales. On the sales-alone Current Reggae Albums Chart, Upside Down is number one.

Before The Dawn was Banton’s last album before he went to prison in the United States in 2011 on drug-related charges. It won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album that year.

Donovan Germain, his mentor and one of the producers on Upside Down, is pleased with the opening-week performance.

“His albums have never made any big noise when they are released. They sell consistently over time,” he said.

Germain and Stephen “Lenky” Marsden co-produced seven songs on Upside Down including Lamb of God and Buried Alive. He said they and other producers never went for a hit single.

“We tried to satisfy the diversity of his audience which is roots, dancehall, lovers rock. It’s the public that makes hit songs, not us.”

Steppa, Trust, Memories(featuring John Legend) and Blessed are the songs released from Upside Down to date.

Another highly anticipated album released on June 26 was Vybz Kartel’s Of Dons And Divas. It debuts at number six on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart.