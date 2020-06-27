Buju Banton Releases Long-Awaited Album “Upside Down 2020”

NEW YORK – Grammy winner, multiple Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping artist and international reggae icon, Buju Banton releases today (June 26) his much-anticipated album, “Upside Down 2020,”his first full-length studio album in a decade.

The album is available now to stream everywhere:

“The sounds on this versatile set range from state-of-the-art dancehall to classic roots reggae to R&B and pop-flavored collaborations with the likes of John Legend, Pharrell and Stefflon Don,” as described in the current Vibe Magazine cover story. Continuing on, “The common thread holding it all together is Buju’s powerful songwriting and vocal delivery.”

Leading up to this release, the critics were beyond excited:

“A national hero,” the FADER proclaimed before continuing, “He’s as much a singer as he is a hallmark of Jamaican culture.”

Rolling Stone shared a similar sentiment declaring Buju Banton as “one of Jamaica’s biggest contemporary stars.”

The Associated Press stayed on theme referring to Banton as “one of the most respected acts in reggae.”

The quintessential artist celebrated his return to the worldwide stage following his performance at Kingston’s Famed National Stadium. The Long Walk to Freedom Concertwas one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name. Relive the monumental moment from the history-making Long Walk to Freedom Concert HERE.

His subsequent announcement that he had signed with Roc Nation was followed with Banton releasing four brand-new songs, with accompanying music or lyric videos, “Steppa,” “Trust,” “Memories” featuring the incomparable John Legend and “Blessed” energized his impressive global audience. While “Blessed” is now exploding, “Memories” is a Top 20 record at radio and is #1 on the iTunes reggae chart.

Steppa

Listen & Watch HERE (Post & Share)

Trust

Listen & Watch HERE (Post & Share)

Memories

Listen & Watch HERE (Post & Share)

Blessed

Listen & Watch HERE (Post & Share)

Banton’s last studio album, Before the Dawn, was released in 2010.

UPSIDE DOWN 2020 TRACKLIST

LAMB OF GOD YES MI FRIEND FEATURING STEPHEN MARLEY BURIED ALIVE BLESSED MEMORIES FEATURING JOHN LEGEND LOVELY STATE OF MIND APPRECIATED TRUST CHERRY PIE FEATURING PHARRELL BEAT DEM BAD GOOD TIME GIRL CALL ME FEATURING STEFFLON DON MOONLIGHT LOVE CHEATED STEPPA THE WORLD IS CHANGING 400 YEARS RISING UP HELPING HANG UNITY