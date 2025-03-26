Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan & Wayne Wonder to Headline Easter Festival in Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The island of Tobago headlines the biggest Easter festival this April and like clockwork, one of the region’s most engaging and prolific musical poets is set to uplift the masses once again. Buju Banton returns to Trinidad and Tobago on April 20th – this time, in what is being touted as the biggest concert Tobago has ever experienced.

The Tobago Festival Commission is known for its exciting Easter weekend events. This year, they are working hard to offer even more for the island’s people and visitors. “Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder, along with other great artists, will be the highlight on Easter Sunday.”

“Before the show ends, we have lined up top entertainers. They will provide amazing performances and music that connects generations,” said a representative for the Festival Commission. One month before the festival, plans are in place to bring the biggest names in reggae music to the island. Many people in Tobago are excited about this.

“Buju Banton remains an undeniable force in music. His energy is unlike that of any other reggae entertainer and we’re very happy to be hosting him this Easter,” said the organizer.

Gospel Singer: Sinach

On Thursday, April 17th, Sinach, an internationally recognized gospel singer, graces Tobago’s shores. The Nigerian singer, songwriter and worship leader became the first singer-songwriter to top the Billboard Christian Songwriter’s charts for 12 consecutive weeks.

Nine studio albums to her credit, the artiste stands strongly enveloped in a catalogue of hits which include, ‘Way Maker,’ ‘He Did It Again,’ ‘This is My Season,’ and ‘I Know Who I Am.’ Together with the incomparable Tobagonian singers, Positive and Blessed Messenger, and award-winning Guyanese singer/songwriter/producer, Samuel Medas, the Easter weekend will ultimately be blessed with ‘Melodies from Heaven,’ – an invitation to all of T&T, in what is believed can be a transformative experience.

Bucco Seafood Jazz Experience

The Bucco Seafood Jazz experience makes the weekend exciting on Saturday, April 19th. International artists Jon Secada and Brian McKnight will perform. They will be joined by the talented and energetic Mical Teja.

“This weekend is about revisiting the elements of music, food and overall destination satisfaction. As a tourism product, Tobago stands strong in the Caribbean region, however, we understand the need to increase and accelerate our deliverables, as to entice global destination seekers,” explained the organizer. The Rhythm and Soul Festival is ideally a product that organizers believe is necessary for the growth of Tobago as a tourism product in the region. “For our people here on the island, it’s more than just entertainment; It’s employment, it’s independence, it’s developing something from scratch that we can be proud to produce annually.”

The island is abuzz with excitement. Last summer, Buju Banton performed at several sold-out concerts in the United States. He is billed to take reggae music to Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood for the first time ever, on June 7th.

“To say that we are bringing our Caribbean brother back to the region for a spectacular performance, just before he headlines that major Las Vegas show, is heartwarming. Tobago is a destination of surprises and as we look toward the horizon in the aftermath of this festival and all that will come after that, we are prepared to stand strong with our people and make the best of what we have here,” said the spokesperson.

Easter Festival in Tobago Tickets

Tickets for the weekend-long festival are available online at www.islandeticketscom .

“We’re excited about this. Ticket sales are going well and interest in the product is high. For those who haven’t already made plans to come over from Trinidad, we urge you to get the ball rolling. Time is of the essence and you won’t want to miss this weekend of fun, great music, serenity and positive energy. It’ll be a weekend like nothing you’ve experienced before,” said the organizer.

For more on the Rhythm and Soul festival, follow @tobagofestivals on Instagram and Facebook.