Budweiser Stage Hosts Kes the Band in Toronto

TORONTO, ON – International Soca powerhouse Kes the Band is set to light up the legendary Budweiser Stage in Toronto on June 14, 2025, marking a historic moment for Caribbean music and culture in Canada.

“Toronto was one of the very first cities we toured outside of our home, Trinidad & Tobago — and it’s held a special place in our hearts ever since,” says Kes. “This city represents so much of our growth, and over the past 20+ years, we’ve built a deep connection here. To now bring not only KES THE BAND, but Soca music itself to the iconic Budweiser Stage is truly a dream come true — a full circle moment. It’s something we’ve always envisioned. While there’s still more ground to cover for our culture, this milestone is a powerful step forward. We’re honoured to represent Toronto; a city that has shown us love for two decades. This will be our only Toronto performance this summer — and we’re ready to make history with you on June 14th.”

Toronto’s Iconic Budweiser Stage

Presented in partnership with Summer of Sounds Festivals INC (SOS Fest), the performance signifies a major milestone in the global rise of Caribbean music.

“As event producers, every challenge we take on is part of a bigger mission – to grow alongside the culture, the music, and its global reach”, says SOS Fest. “To showcase Caribbean music on one of the worlds most recognized stages isn’t just a milestone-it’s a historic moment”.

Tickets are available via presale beginning Tuesday, April 15 at 10 am with additional presales available throughout the week. General on sale begins on Thursday, April17 at 10 AM via www.ticketmaster.ca.