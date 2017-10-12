BRT Weekend and VP Records’ “Strictly The Best” launch DJ Contest

1 Lucky Winner will get the opportunity to DJ BRT’S 2018 Tour

Riviera Beach – Beach Roadtrip Weekend ( BRT Weekend ) and VP Records’ annual top-selling compilation album “Strictly The Best” have launched a DJ contest to win the opportunity to join the team as a DJ on BRT’s 2018 tour.

To qualify, a mix tape must be submitted by Sunday October 15th by 11:30pm.

DJ’s must incorporate 5 songs from VP records Strictly the Best playlist which includes the latest hits from Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, Vybz Kartel featuring Shenseea, Alkaline, Gyptian, Christopher Martin and more.

The top 5 will then be judged by followers of the BRT Page via Soundcloud, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the website.

The finalists of that round will then be invited to the Riviera Beach in Florida during BRT Weekend to have the chance to play for the crowds for the final prize. (Full contest details below)

The 2017 Strictly The Best albums Volume 56 & 57 will be available for pre-order on October 17th.

Strictly The Best Volume 56 features current and emerging lover’s rock and roots reggae jams such as “Trouble” from Romain Virgo, “Better than the Stars” from Christopher Martin, “Smile from Jah-Lil, and “No Soul, No Heart, No Love” from Junior Kelly.

Strictly The Best Volume 57 features new and exclusive dancehall bangers such as “Hot Gal” from DJ Spooky, “Roll Clean” from Masicka and “Time Up” from current dancehall sensation Shenseea.

Stream an exclusive Strictly the Best playlist here.

For more information on the contest, please visit: BRT Weekend DJ Contest

BRT Weekend Contest Rules

Round 1:

Create a 30-minute BRT Promo mix (clean) and upload it to SoundCloud

Submit a 60 second video clip of one of your performances

DJ Must incorporate At least 5 songs from VP RECORDS 2017 STRICTLY THE BEST Playlist… Intro and Outro shout-out in the mix must include: “This mix is brought to you by BRT Weekend and VP Records 2017 Strictly the best…”

Submit your mix, Soundcloud link address, a 60 second video clip, and social media information to djbrtweekend@gmail.com by October 15th – 11:30pm

“STRICTLY THE BEST” PLAYLIST (incorporate at least 5 of these songs into the mix)

– Bunji Garlin – Big Bad Soca

– Fay Ann Lyons – Block The Road (Featuring Stoneboy)

– Dexta Daps – Shabba Madda Pot

– Aidonia – Ball A Fire

– Patoranking – My Woman My Everything

– Gyptian – All On Me

– Vybz Kartel ft Shenseea – Movie (Loodi Dj Septik Remix)

– Ding Dong – Fling

– Shenseea – Time Up

– RDX – 25 Bouncing

– Alkaline – On Fleek

– Vershon -Inna Real Life

– Busy Signal – Streets

– Christopher Martin ft. Chip -Under the Influence (Remix)

– Chino – Boring Man

Round 2

The top 5 DJs with the most hits on their BRT SoundCloud Promo mix and liveliest videos will be uploaded to BRT Weekend’s website, our SoundCloud page, and social media pages.

Our followers will then be the judges!

The BRT Weekend promotion team will also view the DJ’s social media pages to determine that the DJ is a good candidate to represent the BRT Weekend brand.

DJs with offensive and discriminatory posts are WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

Final Round

The top DJs (based on top hits and talent) will be invited to play at BRT Weekend “Riviera Beach, FL” Nov 2017.

The Winner of the DJ contest will receive the following:

Posted on VP Records Sound Cloud Channel

Inclusion on the 2018 BRT Weekend Tour (including dozens of launch parties) – Travel and hotel expenses paid!

Featured on our Website

Featured in press releases, news write-ups, and television interviews.

To submit your mix for a chance to win, please email: djbrtweekend@gmail.com