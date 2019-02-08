Broward Teachers Union Officer Named Florida’s Education Support Professional of the Year!

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Florida Education Association (FEA) announced that it has selected Lauderhill resident Bernie J. Kemp, Vice President of Education Support Professionals for the Broward Teachers Union, as the state’s Education Support Professional of the Year.

Kemp, who was elected vice president in 2012 and re-elected in 2016, has been instrumental in growing the membership of the Education Support Professionals bargaining unit by 10 percent. “Bernie is a true champion for his ESPs, not only as their voice but as a believer in transparency and training,” said BTU President Anna Fusco. “He has worked tirelessly to advocate for improved pay, increased benefits and recognition for the ESPs in our schools.”

Kemp has been an Education Support Professional for 25 years, beginning his career at Liberty Elementary as a unique aide and then as community liaison. The Broward School District recognized his accomplishments by naming him as 2005 Non-Instructional Employee of the Year.

He is a member of the FEA’s Governance Board, ESP Director on the FEA Executive Cabinet, AFT PSRP Public Policy Council and serves on the NEA ESP Leaders for Tomorrow Redesign Group.

He now competes with nominees from all 50 states for the honor of being selected by the National Education Association as its Education Support Professional (ESP) of the Year.

NEA will announce the 2019 ESP of the Year winner on March 23 at its annual ESP national conference in Las Vegas.