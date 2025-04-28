Broward Supervisor of Elections Appoints New Logistics Director

BROWARD COUNTY – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Chapman as the new Logistics Director.

Chapman brings over nine years of experience in logistics, supply chain management, and operations. Chapman has a strong history of improving distribution networks. He increases efficiency and drives growth. This makes him a great choice to lead the office’s logistics and operations.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Chapman to our leadership team,” said Joe Scott, Supervisor of Elections. “He brings a wealth of strategic expertise and leadership that will help us strengthen our logistics infrastructure and continue delivering trusted, secure, and efficient election services to the voters of Broward County.”

Before joining the Supervisor of Elections, Chapman held key leadership roles in logistics while serving in the United States Army and at the Parkland Corporation. In those roles, he successfully managed personnel, implemented streamlined supply chain and inventory systems, and led initiatives that improved overall operational performance.

Chapman graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is now working on his MBA at Fordham University. His military service and work in the private sector give him a unique view. This background helps him focus on the office’s goals.

“I am honored to join the Broward County Supervisor of Elections team,” said Chapman. “This office plays a critical role in upholding democracy, and I’m excited to contribute my skills to support that mission and build on the foundation laid by those before me.”

Chapman takes the role after Dozel Spencer, the former Logistics Director. Spencer retired earlier this month after 20 years of service. His commitment and leadership helped shape the logistics department into what it is today.

The Supervisor of Elections remains committed to excellence and innovation in election operations. With this new leadership appointment, the office looks forward to continued progress and success.