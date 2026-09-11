Broward Healthy Start Coalition Supports Maternal Health Initiatives

Campaign promotes free, confidential access to maternal health, behavioral health and early childhood resources through Connect Program

BROWARD COUNTY — Broward Healthy Start Coalition and Broward Behavioral Health Coalition Inc. have launched a countywide awareness campaign. It seeks to connect pregnant and postpartum women and their families with free maternal health, behavioral health and early childhood resources across Broward County.

The campaign promotes Broward Healthy Start Coalition’s Connect Program, the county’s coordinated intake and referral service. Moreover, it serves as a trusted first point of contact for families seeking care, guidance, education and community resources.

“Pregnant women and families experiencing life’s challenges or obstacles may be afraid to ask for help because of stigma, fear or uncertainty about what will happen next,” said Monica Figueroa King, president and chief executive officer of Broward Healthy Start Coalition. “We want every parent to know that they don’t have to face this alone. Asking for help is a sign of strength, and compassionate support is available without judgment.”

As Broward County’s lead agency for maternal and child health services and part of Florida’s statewide Healthy Start Initiative, Broward Healthy Start Coalition helps expectant parents, fathers, babies and families access care and support. This support continues from pregnancy through early childhood.

BBHC, the state-funded managing entity for Broward County’s coordinated behavioral health system, has invested in maternal and child health peer support services through Broward Healthy Start Coalition since 2021. The partnership was designed to strengthen early intervention for pregnant and postpartum women and their families. To do so, it integrates behavioral health support with maternal and child health services.

Now in 2026, the initiative is demonstrating how peer support can help families access services earlier and strengthen support systems. Additionally, it can create pathways that help mothers and babies remain healthy, supported and together.

Through Connect, families can access home visits, childbirth and parenting education, breastfeeding and birth support, fatherhood programs, child development services, maternal wellness resources, care coordination, peer support services and other health care and community resources.

The Connect Program also supports pregnant women facing challenging circumstances, including substance use or trauma. Furthermore, the program offers a safe first step for women to access support before a crisis or substance-exposed birth.

Peer Support Program

Broward Healthy Start Coalition’s Healthy Connections peer support program connects women with Peer Navigators who draw on lived experience and specialized training to help mothers identify their needs, build confidence and connect with appropriate services.

The awareness campaign includes billboards, digital and social media advertising, and produced videos placed throughout Broward County. The campaign also encourages family members and friends to connect loved ones with confidential, nonjudgmental services. By reducing stigma and increasing awareness of Connect, the initiative aims to generate more calls, texts, referrals and enrollments.

Pregnant women and families who need support, or anyone concerned about a loved one, can call or text Connect at 954-567-7174 or visit BrowardHSC.org to learn more.