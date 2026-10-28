Politics

Broward Early Voting 2026 Ends Nov. 1

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Broward county voters
Photo courtesy: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com
Broward county voters
Photo courtesy: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Broward County voters have until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, to vote early in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election, according to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office.

All 30 early voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including the final weekend. Registered Broward voters can cast a ballot at any site in the county, regardless of where they live.

After Sunday, the next opportunity to vote in person is Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. There is no in-person voting Monday, Nov. 2, and Election Day voters must use their assigned precinct.

Where to vote early in Broward County

  • Find a voting site: Use the Broward early voting locator to find a location. Visit BrowardVotes.gov to review your personalized sample ballot.
  • Bring identification: Bring a current, valid photo ID with a signature. If your photo ID does not include a signature, bring a separate ID that does.
  • Accessible voting: Accessible voting equipment is available at every early voting location.

Vote-by-mail ballot return deadline and locations

Completed vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Secure ballot intake stations accept completed ballots at all 30 early voting sites during voting hours through Sunday, Nov. 1. On Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters must return ballots to one of the elections office’s seven permanent branch offices.

Check the county’s ballot intake locator for designated drop-off locations and availability. Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be dropped off at Election Day polling places.

Election Day voting: Nov. 3 hours and precincts

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned Election Day precinct, not simply any early voting site. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

For voting information, visit BrowardVotes.gov or call 954-357-8683.

This voter guide is based on the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office’s Oct. 27 notice.

See SFLCN.com Caribbean-American Voters Guides

Broward County Voter Guide 2026 for Caribbean-American Voters

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South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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