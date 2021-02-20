[BROWARD COUNTY] – The following Municipalities are scheduled to have elections on Tuesday, March 9, 2021:

Coconut Creek – Miramar – Deerfield Beach (District 3) – Sea Ranch Lakes – Hillsboro Beach

To make voting convenient, Broward County’s Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott has some useful information. Specifically for Broward voters who are planning to vote in the 2021 March Municipal Elections.

Tips to make voting convenient

The last day to request a Vote-By-Mail ballot to be mailed is February 27, 2021 by 5:00PM

Please contact the Municipalities for the names of Candidates or click here for a sample ballot .

. On Tuesday, March 9, voting hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for all voters living in these cities/districts. As long as you are registered to vote by Monday, February 8, 2021.

Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature. Your Florida Driver’s License is the type of identification that poll workers can process most quickly. If you do not have a Florida Driver’s License you may also present a Florida ID Card, US Passport, Military or Student ID, Public Assistance ID, Neighborhood Association identification and/or Debit/Credit Card. Please note: IDs must have current signature. Any combination of picture and signature is accepted.

Vote-By-Mail ballots have pre-paid postage. Vote-By-Mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections no later than 7:00PM on Election Day to be counted. Postmarks don’t count. Remember to sign the voter’s certificate envelope. The voter will have until no later than 5:00PM on the 2nd day after the election to cure a missing or mismatched signature.

Voters who wish to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballots now must do so at either of the two secure 24/7 drop boxes. Boxes are located at our office locations (at the Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center as well at 115 S. Andrews Ave. at the Brickell Ave. building entrance). These two drop boxes are immediately available until Election Day March 9th, 2021 by 7:00PM.