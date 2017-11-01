Broward County Transit selected as a model for Barbados Transit System

Barbados to restructures its National Transit System

FT. LAUDERDALE – Broward County Transportation Department Director Chris Walton recently led a delegation from Barbados’ Transit Authority on a tour of Broward County Transit’s (BCT) bus and maintenance operations, at the request of Barbados’ Consul General.

The Barbadian government is in the process of restructuring its transit system and asked to observe BCT’s daily operations. BCT is the second largest transit system in the state of Florida and also provides services to parts of Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

“We appreciate the opportunity to showcase BCT operations to the Barbados Transport Authority. They were impressed by how well we’ve built our transit system, and admired the technology we use to track our buses, and the maintenance of our vehicles,” said Chris Walton, Director of Broward County Transportation. “They expressed an interest in adopting similar technology as they look to modernize and expand bus service in their country.”

The tour focused on bus dispatch, route scheduling, bus traffic control, safety and security techniques, and vehicle maintenance and repair.

“We need to increase efficiency, expand our bus service via private tours to bring in more revenue, upgrade our vehicle maintenance program, and offer more advertising space on our vehicles,” said Alex Linton, Barbados’ Transport Authority Director.

BCT runs its bus operations from two separate facilities in Dania Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida.