Broward County Transit Opens New State-of-the-Art Transit Center in Lauderhill

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Broward County Transit (BCT) will host a grand opening ceremony for the new Lauderhill Transit Center on June 23, 2021 at 10AM. The new transit center is located at 1359 NW 40th Avenue on State Road 7, just north of Sunrise Boulevard, in front of the Lauderhill Mall.

“The Lauderhill Transit Center is setting the tone for all new construction at Broward County Transit as we work to deliver a world-class product to residents,” said Chris Walton, Broward County Director of Transportation.

The Center is expected to serve an average of 8,000 customers daily. The 3,000 square-foot facility supports ten bus bays to be utilized by both BCT buses and community shuttles for Lauderhill and Lauderdale Lakes. The vibrant colors used in the building’s façade represent the strong multi-cultural heritage of the Lauderhill community.

Buses departing from the Lauderhill Transit Center will travel westbound as far as Sawgrass Mills and eastbound to downtown Fort Lauderdale and the beaches.

This state-of-the-art facility, a $10.2 million project managed by Broward County Public Works – Construction Management Division in conjunction with Broward County Transit, is built for sustainability and resilience, in addition to elevating the rider’s experience.

Amenities

The Center is equipped with two solar canopy systems that protect riders from the elements. Plus, provide ample lighting and generate clean, renewable solar energy. It is the County’s first Net-Positive facility. Meaning, the solar panels generate more electrical power than the facility is expected to consume. The Center also offers an array of amenities for customers including free Wi-Fi, a customer service area for ticket purchase and trip planning. In addition to a centrally located security booth, and multiple public restrooms.

In addition to the solar panel system, the facility is equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles. Plus, has infrastructure in place for charging electric buses in the future. It also features a natural gas fueled emergency generator and highly efficient LED lighting. In addition to water saving plumbing fixtures and reflective roof and driveway surfaces designed to reduce heat island effect. The facility is designed and constructed to seek Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.

Free COVID-19 vaccines

During the grand opening event, BCT, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health-Broward, will offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. They will be open and available to the public from 10AM to 7PM. Patrons who take advantage of this opportunity will receive a free 31-day bus pass and a supermarket voucher. “BCT is committed to doing our part to assist the community by partnering with the Florida Department of Health-Broward. Especially by making vaccines available at our facilities and offer incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Walton.

The free vaccines will continue at the new Lauderhill Transit Center from June 24-26 from 2:30PM to 7PM. During July and August, BCT will also offer COVID-19 vaccines at Broward Central Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. And, at West Regional Terminal in Plantation. Follow-up vaccinations will take place three weeks from the date of the initial injection.