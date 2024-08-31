Broward County Proclaims World Cup Cricket Appreciation Day

BROWARD COUNTY – In recognition of the historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket event held in Broward County, the county proclaimed World Cup Cricket Appreciation Day on August 22, 2024, to honor those who made the tournament a success.

Commissioner Hazelle Rogers, dubbed the “Queen of Cricket“, received the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket medal from County Administrator Monica Cepero, acknowledging her instrumental role in bringing the event to the county.

“I am truly humbled to receive this honor, and I am proud to have played a part in bringing this incredible event to Broward County,” said Commissioner Rogers. “Cricket has the power to unite people from diverse backgrounds, and I am thrilled to have seen our community come together to celebrate this sport, and was amazed at the efforts of all the people who made the event a success.”

The proclamation highlighted the tireless efforts of individuals who worked behind the scenes, including Glenn Joseph, Chris Dehring, Tilak Mitra, Ramola Motwani, and Kirk Greaves. Their contributions to marketing, fan experience, community engagement, and cricket operations ensured the event’s success.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket marked a milestone for the sport in the United States, with Broward County Stadium in Central Broward Park selected as one of three host sites.

The county’s commitment to international sports and cultural exchange was showcased through this prestigious event.

The proclamation expresses deepest gratitude and appreciation to these individuals and all those who worked tirelessly to bring the ICC Men’s T20 to Broward County, inspiring others to strive for excellence and promote international understanding through cricket.