Broward County Monitoring Tropical Depression Eta

Broward is currently under a Flood Watch

[BROWARD COUNTY] – While it’s still too soon to know the exact trajectory of Tropical Depression Eta, South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty and according to the National Weather Service, could be placed under a Tropical Storm Watch.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when a tropical system containing winds of 39-73 miles per hour or higher poses a possible threat, generally within 48 hours.

A watch does not mean that tropical storm conditions will occur; it only means that these conditions are possible.

Broward County is already under a local state of emergency in response to COVID-19, and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated at a Level 2 (partial) since March 10.

A Level 2 EOC activation means that certain Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) are actively working on pre-storm preparations and activities to ensure the health, welfare and safety of residents.

The EOC will remain at a Level 2 as it monitors the tropical system.

While Tropical Depression Eta has the potential to bring lots of rain, wind, and possible isolated tornadoes to Broward County Sunday night through Monday, a storm surge is not expected, and therefore an evacuation order is not anticipated at this time.

Rainfall amounts of 5 – 9″ are possible in some areas of the County, already saturated from previous rains. A Flood Watch is currently in effect.

Some COVID-19 test collection sites are closed beginning Saturday, November 7 through Tuesday, November 10, due to the expected arrival of gusty winds and rains associated with the tropical system.

Check latest site information before visiting a test collection site.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast, as conditions could change overnight and into the weekend.

As always, residents should check their supplies and have a hurricane preparation plan in place for family and pets. This includes ensuring all of your necessary hurricane supplies have been purchased, securing loose objects, and not leaving tree trimmings or other bulk waste at the curb.

Refer to your municipal website for more information on solid waste guidelines and hurricane preparedness.

Visit Broward.org/Hurricane for all the information you need to prepare for a possible threat. You’ll find a hurricane shopping guide, ten-step checklist and more.