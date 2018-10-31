Broward County Libraries Offers Free 5th Annual Teen Empowerment Summit

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County Library is offering a free 5th Annual Teen Empowerment Summit for students in grades 6 to 12 on Saturday, December 1st from 9AM to 5:30PM, at Lauderdale Lakes Library/Educational and Cultural Center and South Regional/Broward College Library.

The Teen Empowerment Summit is designed to encourage better academic performance, enhance life skills and promote high school graduation. This year’s theme is “LEAP to Your Own Potential,” with “LEAP” as an acronym for Leadership, Education, Achievement and Potential.

The Teen Empowerment Summit will offer breakout sessions at both locations, as well as multiple speakers, which include community leaders, business people and educators. Participating teens will receive free books, t-shirts, breakfast, lunch and refreshments.

In the last four summits, close to 450 teenagers have participated. Last year the program was recognized with the prestigious National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) Award of Excellence. The program expands this year to include teens from South Broward County.

“I am gratified to take part in this life-changing event for young people,” says Libraries Director and featured speaker Kelvin Watson. “The teens have a great time and they learn important life skills as well.”

Teens in the Central areas of Broward County can meet at the following libraries for free transport to that area’s host site, Lauderdale Lakes Library/Educational and Cultural Center:

–Lauderhill Central Park Library

–Lauderhill Towne Centre Library

–Riverland Library

–Tamarac Library

–Tyrone Bryant Library

Guest speakers at the Lauderdale Lakes Library Teen Empowerment Summit location include Broward County Commissioner Dale V. C. Holness; Marie Dumervil, Assistant Principal from Manatee Bay Elementary School; and Chris Priester, educator and comedian. Breakout sessions will include a Financial Education Workshop conducted by Randy Walker, Manager of Bank United, Lauderdale Lakes office and a presentation by Wayne Martin, Manager of We Florida Financial, Lauderhill office.

The Teen Empowerment Summit will include a ‘hands-on aviation school experience’ at the Broward College’s Aviation Institute. The event emcee will be Kevin Tucker, Youth Pastor at the Faith Center.

Teens in the South areas of Broward County can meet at the following libraries for free transportation to that area’s host site, South Regional/Broward College Library:

–Carver Ranches Library

–Hollywood Library

–Stirling Road Library

The South Regional/Broward College Library Teen Empowerment Summit location will feature speakers including Broward County Libraries Director Kelvin Watson, Broward County Commissioner, Beam Furr, and Dr. Billy P. Jones, English Professor/Coordinator of Minority Male Summer Initiative, Broward College.

Breakout sessions include a ‘hands-on aviation school experience’ at Broward College’s Aviation Institute, a STEM workshop with Flying Classroom, a college tour and a basketball ‘pick up’ game.

Teens must register in person at any of the participating libraries. If unable to register in person, teens can submit their registrations through the information desk of any Broward County Library location.

Parental/guardian authorization is required to utilize transportation for students under 18. Teens should arrive at bus pick up locations in advance of the program start times, as directed. Please see attachment for the addresses and phone numbers of participating libraries.

For questions or additional information, please contact Michelle Powell, Community Library Manager, Lauderdale Lakes Branch Library, 954-357-8646, mpowell@broward.org or Marcia Ward, Community Library Manager, Senior at South Regional/Broward College Library at 954-201-8840, mward@broward.org.

The Teen Empowerment Summit is sponsored through an Ann Jacobs Grant; Broward County School Board; Broward Sheriff’s Office; Reading Pays More; Bank United; We Florida Financial; Friends of the Lauderdale Lakes Library, Lauderhill Towne Centre Library, Lauderhill Central Park Library, Riverland Library, South Regional/Broward College Library, Sunrise Library, Tamarac Library, Tyrone Bryant Library; Children’s Services Council; Broward College and local businesses.