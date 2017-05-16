Broward County Library Plays Host To Anancy Festival 2017

PEMBROKE PINES – The South Regional Broward County Library will host the annual Anancy Festival 2017 on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 1 p.m.

The annual Anancy Festival will feature Caribbean and African cultural experiences include a drumming fingers demonstration, games, songs, arts & crafts, face painting, storytelling, refreshments and more.

The South Regional Broward County Library is located at 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines and for more information call 954-201-8825 or visit Broward County Libraries

The Anancy Festival, named for Anansi the Spider, the West African trickster of folklore, is a celebration of Caribbean-American culture that’s geared toward children and teens.

The festival provides a unique way for youngsters to learn about their cultural heritage and experience a rich collection of stories, music and dance.

Sponsors for the annual Anancy Festival include: Louise Bennett- Coverley Heritage Council (FLA) Inc., Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, Jamaicans.com, Friends of South Regional Broward College Library and Broward County Library.