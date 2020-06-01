Broward County Issues Emergency Curfew Order as of June 1st

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County Administrator, Bertha Henry has confirmed the Emergency Curfew Order for tonight in response to credible reports of possible civil unrest that could potentially threaten the health, safety and welfare of the people of Broward County.

The curfew is in effect 9PM Monday, June 1 through 6AM Tuesday, June 2.

While the curfew order is in place through June 7th, consistent with the local state of emergency, the County Administrator will be assessing the ongoing need for a curfew on a daily basis based on credible threats of civil unrest.

The Emergency Operations Center remains at a Level 2 activation, as it has been since the initiation of the Local State of Emergency declared by County Administrator Henry in response to COVID-19 on March 10.