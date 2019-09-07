Broward County Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Relief Efforts

BROWARD COUNTY – On Friday, September 6 Broward County Vice Mayor, Dale Holness held a news conference with Bahamian Consul General, Linda Mackey, at Broward County’s Emergency Operations Center.

Below is updated information on relief efforts:

311 Call Center Open

Broward County’s 311 Call Center will be open over the weekend to answer questions about hurricane relief including items needed and donation drop off points.

The Call Center will be open until 8PM tonight, and from 8AM to 8PM on Saturday and Sunday. Broward County residents can call 3-1-1 directly from their phone. Non-Broward County residents must call 954-831-4000.

Donation of Goods and Services

As of Tuesday, September 3rd, the Consulate General of The Bahamas in Miami shared the following list of supplies that will be needed in the relief and recovery period.

water

water bladders (10 x 2,500 gallons)

water containers (4,000 – 3 gallons)

plastic water bottles

water purification kits

ice

non-perishable food items

disposable utensils, plates, napkins

family hygiene kits (tissue, toothpaste, tooth brushes, towels, sanitary napkins) (2,000)

cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, brooms, disinfectants, garbage bags, sponges, paper towel)

baby items/supplies

cots (2,000)

blankets

portable potty

toilet paper

flashlights

batteries

disposable utensils

mosquito repellent (deet free)

cooking utensils

temporary housing

tents (20-30 man)

plastic tarpaulin (2,000 rolls)

plastic sheeting

plywood

shingles

portable generators (30 – 15kw to 25kw)

chain saws

debris removal tools (shovels, rakes, axes, wheel barrows)

portable outdoor lamps/lights

power banks

solar powered chargers

portable radios

cloth bags or biodegradable bags

first aid kits (sterile bandages/gauze – all sizes, tape)

Broward County Drop-Off Locations

City of Miramar Fire Stations: (1) Station 19, 6700 Miramar Parkway, (2) Station 70, 9001 Miramar Parkway, (3) Station 107, 11811 Miramar Parkway, (4) Station 84, 14801 SW 27th Street, (5) Station 100, 2800 SW 184th Avenue, Miramar (Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis) Tropix Shipping, 5610 N.W. 12th Avenue, Suite 203, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 (info@tropixshipping.com) Shelter Aviation, 1100 SW 41st Ct., Ft. Lauderdale, FL (Sanctioned by the Consulate of The Bahamas) Feet to Faith Family Services (in partnership with Glory Seekers Church), North Lauderdale, feettofaithfamilyservices@gmail.com, 954-439-0760 Koinonia Worship Center & Village, 4900 West Hallandale Beach Blvd., Pembroke Park, FL, Janice Minnis, 954-980-1030 or Rep. Shevrin Jones, 754–581-2646 (9am-5pm) Riverside Markets: (Plantation) 6900 Cypress Road; (Fort Lauderdale) 608 S.W. 12th Avenue; (South FTL) 3218 S.E. 6th Street (Hope 4 Hope Town GoFundme) Jetscape Alpha FBO Hangar, 350 SW 34th Street, Fort Lauderdale Elnet Maritime Agency, 2818 Centerport Circle, Pompano Beach, FL, 954-592-3332 Yellow Cab, 800 N.W. 7th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Contact: Regina McGee, 954-881-2331 (8am-5pm) Synergy Shipping, 4765 NW 103rd Avenue, Sunrise, FL (nabmiami.org Sands Harbor Resort & Marina, 125 N. Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL (nabmiami.org) EMG Aviation, Hangar 17, Lynx FBO, 1020 NW 62nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Contact: Donald, 954-655-2142 (9am – 5pm, Monday to Saturday) Krave Restaurant & Lounge, 4519 North Pine Island Road, Sunrise, FL Lakeside Plaza, 5401 North State Road 7, Tamarac, FL, Bryan, 954-591-4082 242 Shipping, 3930 North 29th Avenue, 954-251-1682 Neighbors Food Market, 6041 Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise, FL , Contact: Luis or George, 954-316-6255 Voluntary Bar Association Relief Drive: Broward County Bar Association, 1051 S.E. Third Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Kelley Kronenberg, 10360 W. State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Lauren Capote, lauren@browardbar.org

CENTRALIZED WAREHOUSE LOCATIONS (for sorting, packaging and shipping preparation)

Broward County: Splendor Realty, 1773 N. State Road, Suite 200, Lauderhill, Contact, Sharon McClennan, 954-577-5575 (Hours – 8:30am to 5:30pm; weekends by appointment) Broward County: Yellow Cab, 800 NW 7th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale (8:30-6pm)

Monetary Donations

United Way has a longstanding relationship with Broward County, contributions will be utilized for the Bahamian people in need. Please visit United Way Broward for donation information.