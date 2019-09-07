Broward County Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Relief Efforts
BROWARD COUNTY – On Friday, September 6 Broward County Vice Mayor, Dale Holness held a news conference with Bahamian Consul General, Linda Mackey, at Broward County’s Emergency Operations Center.
Below is updated information on relief efforts:
311 Call Center Open
Broward County’s 311 Call Center will be open over the weekend to answer questions about hurricane relief including items needed and donation drop off points.
The Call Center will be open until 8PM tonight, and from 8AM to 8PM on Saturday and Sunday. Broward County residents can call 3-1-1 directly from their phone. Non-Broward County residents must call 954-831-4000.
Donation of Goods and Services
As of Tuesday, September 3rd, the Consulate General of The Bahamas in Miami shared the following list of supplies that will be needed in the relief and recovery period.
- water
- water bladders (10 x 2,500 gallons)
- water containers (4,000 – 3 gallons)
- plastic water bottles
- water purification kits
- ice
- non-perishable food items
- disposable utensils, plates, napkins
- family hygiene kits (tissue, toothpaste, tooth brushes, towels, sanitary napkins) (2,000)
- cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, brooms, disinfectants, garbage bags, sponges, paper towel)
- baby items/supplies
- cots (2,000)
- blankets
- portable potty
- toilet paper
- flashlights
- batteries
- disposable utensils
- mosquito repellent (deet free)
- cooking utensils
- temporary housing
- tents (20-30 man)
- plastic tarpaulin (2,000 rolls)
- plastic sheeting
- plywood
- shingles
- portable generators (30 – 15kw to 25kw)
- chain saws
- debris removal tools (shovels, rakes, axes, wheel barrows)
- portable outdoor lamps/lights
- power banks
- solar powered chargers
- portable radios
- cloth bags or biodegradable bags
- first aid kits (sterile bandages/gauze – all sizes, tape)
Broward County Drop-Off Locations
- City of Miramar Fire Stations: (1) Station 19, 6700 Miramar Parkway, (2) Station 70, 9001 Miramar Parkway, (3) Station 107, 11811 Miramar Parkway, (4) Station 84, 14801 SW 27th Street, (5) Station 100, 2800 SW 184th Avenue, Miramar (Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis)
- Tropix Shipping, 5610 N.W. 12th Avenue, Suite 203, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 (info@tropixshipping.com)
- Shelter Aviation, 1100 SW 41st Ct., Ft. Lauderdale, FL (Sanctioned by the Consulate of The Bahamas)
- Feet to Faith Family Services (in partnership with Glory Seekers Church), North Lauderdale, feettofaithfamilyservices@gmail.com, 954-439-0760
- Koinonia Worship Center & Village, 4900 West Hallandale Beach Blvd., Pembroke Park, FL, Janice Minnis, 954-980-1030 or Rep. Shevrin Jones, 754–581-2646 (9am-5pm)
- Riverside Markets: (Plantation) 6900 Cypress Road; (Fort Lauderdale) 608 S.W. 12th Avenue; (South FTL) 3218 S.E. 6th Street (Hope 4 Hope Town GoFundme)
- Jetscape Alpha FBO Hangar, 350 SW 34th Street, Fort Lauderdale
- Elnet Maritime Agency, 2818 Centerport Circle, Pompano Beach, FL, 954-592-3332
- Yellow Cab, 800 N.W. 7th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Contact: Regina McGee, 954-881-2331 (8am-5pm)
- Synergy Shipping, 4765 NW 103rd Avenue, Sunrise, FL (nabmiami.org
- Sands Harbor Resort & Marina, 125 N. Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL (nabmiami.org)
- EMG Aviation, Hangar 17, Lynx FBO, 1020 NW 62nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Contact: Donald, 954-655-2142 (9am – 5pm, Monday to Saturday)
- Krave Restaurant & Lounge, 4519 North Pine Island Road, Sunrise, FL
- Lakeside Plaza, 5401 North State Road 7, Tamarac, FL, Bryan, 954-591-4082
- 242 Shipping, 3930 North 29th Avenue, 954-251-1682
- Neighbors Food Market, 6041 Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise, FL , Contact: Luis or George, 954-316-6255
- Voluntary Bar Association Relief Drive: Broward County Bar Association, 1051 S.E. Third Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Kelley Kronenberg, 10360 W. State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Lauren Capote, lauren@browardbar.org
CENTRALIZED WAREHOUSE LOCATIONS (for sorting, packaging and shipping preparation)
- Broward County: Splendor Realty, 1773 N. State Road, Suite 200, Lauderhill, Contact, Sharon McClennan, 954-577-5575 (Hours – 8:30am to 5:30pm; weekends by appointment)
- Broward County: Yellow Cab, 800 NW 7th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale (8:30-6pm)
Monetary Donations
United Way has a longstanding relationship with Broward County, contributions will be utilized for the Bahamian people in need. Please visit United Way Broward for donation information.
