Broward County’s Emergency Order to Close Beaches for July 4th Weekend

Emergency Order includes penalties for non-compliance

BROWARD COUNTY – The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge across Florida, with increases in all South Florida counties, and particularly in Broward.

On Sunday, after consultation with Municipal Mayors, the Mayor of Miami-Dade County and the Administrator of Palm Beach County, Mayor Dale V.C. Holness announced the closure of Broward County beaches over the Fourth of July weekend.

Today, Deputy County Administrator Monica Cepero issued Emergency Order 20-19, which officially closes the beaches from 12:01AM on Friday, July 3, through 11:59PM on Sunday, July 5.

The Order also clearly identifies the entities authorized to enforce the closure and sets forth consequences for non-compliance, including civil and criminal penalties.

“Like all Floridians, Broward County is closely monitoring the percentage of positive cases of COVID-19. Although closing our beaches on a holiday weekend may be an unpopular decision for some, it is the responsible action for the County to take. Broward County and its municipalities take public safety actions seriously, as we believe it will help mitigate the spread of the virus and protect our residents and our community,” said Cepero.

The Order sets the minimum standards for compliance, however municipalities may establish more stringent standards within their jurisdictions, to the extent allowed by law.

Residents are reminded to stay home if they are able, wash their hands often, observe social distancing and wear a facial covering in public. Social distancing and facial coverings when in public areas are required in Broward County, and are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.