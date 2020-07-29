Broward County Administrator Extends Curfew in New Emergency Order

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County reported 1325 new COVID-19 cases today (July 29), an increase from 898 yesterday. Broward’s hospitals are nearing capacity. The numbers show it is still necessary to be vigilant.

To further safeguard the community and slow the spread of COVID-19, Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Order 20-23 today, which is effective immediately.

The Order does the following:

While the facial covering requirements remain in full effect, the Emergency Order clarifies that residents are not required to wear them in their home, nor are they liable for facial covering violations of their guests.

Requires vacation rentals allowed to operate to provide the email and telephone number of their on-site management or security personnel.

Outdoor, open air events are not permissible unless a reopening or operating plan is submitted to Reopening@Broward.org and approved by the County Administrator.

and approved by the County Administrator. Restaurants and retail establishments have been operating under signage requirements for some time. The signage requirements now apply to all establishments and specifies that signs must be placed conspicuously for easy visibility throughout the establishment, 8.5″ x 11” in size, printed in color whenever possible, and posted in English, Creole, and Spanish languages at all main entry points. See Printable Signage

Clarifies that even though schools are excluded from the definition of “establishments,” schools are strongly encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. All extracurricular and non-academic activities must comply with Attachment 16 of Broward’s Emergency Order 20-21 (Youth Activities and Summer Camps).

of Broward’s Emergency Order 20-21 (Youth Activities and Summer Camps). Extends the curfew until Monday, August 3, 2020 at 5AM. The new Order adds to the list of exemptions people returning directly to their homes after one-way vehicular travel of more than 100 miles.

Clarifies that Attachment 15 governing beaches exempts environmental activities permitted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to operate beyond sunrise to sunset (e.g. sea turtle nesting program).

