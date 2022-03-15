Broward & Beyond Business Conference Returning in May

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Step away from your desk on Friday, May 6th to attend the 2022 Broward & Beyond Business Conference. Returning to the Signature Grand in Davie, Florida from 8AM to 4:30PM, this one-day event will highlight new programs and profitable business opportunities that Broward-based businesses can access. Register now to find out how Broward County is on the move and learn how to get your business in the game at this FREE conference hosted by the Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD).

We’re On the Move! is this year’s conference theme and attendees will be treated to a lineup of national and local experts. This includes the Luncheon Keynote Speaker, Director Shelby M. Scales from the U.S Department of Transportation Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU). Scales will highlight initiatives and developments, specifically the Federal Infrastructure Bill, that have come to fruition over the course of the pandemic. The event is being planned to help the business community to get re-engaged and re-energized through its robust agenda filled with topical sessions and dynamic presenters to inform and inspire.

“With all the adjustments and pivoting driven by the pandemic, our ecosystem of local business owners and entrepreneurs has been overstressed and overburdened,” said OESBD Director Sandy-Michael McDonald. “As pandemic restrictions are relaxing, we want to welcome our businesses back to the conference and make sure they are informed of new programs, latest trends and upcoming opportunities.”

About the Conference

The goal of the Broward & Beyond Business Conference is to advance the reach of Broward-based businesses within South Florida and beyond the region. The conference supports the Broward County Board of County Commissioners’ vision of “a vibrant economy with a diverse, skilled workforce, in a County offering unique advantages that attract all types of businesses to create equitable, countywide prosperity” and value of “ensuring economic opportunities for all people and businesses in Broward.”

Why Attend?

The Broward & Beyond Business Conference is designed to help tech savvy serial entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals:

Maximize existing assets

Discover resources to amplify growth potential

Explore opportunities throughout Broward County and beyond

Connect with industry colleagues and peers across multiple disciplines, and more

New for 2022:

In addition to the lineup of engaging workshops and plenary sessions, this year’s conference will include the Airport Rental Car Supplier Diversity Outreach. Plus, Meet the Primes Session, and the Get Certified Lab.

Interested conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) certification process and contracting opportunities with car rental companies during the Airport Rental Car Supplier Diversity Outreach event, as a special addition to this year’s Broward & Beyond Business Conference.

Certified small businesses looking to meet and network with local Primes can learn more about collaborating/ Especially on current and upcoming projects that have or will have small business participation goals assigned. They will want to be present with their Capability Statements and their Best Three-Minute Pitch to share with the Primes in person.

Business owners that need assistance with completing their application for certification in the County’s small business programs may apply on the spot in the Get Certified Lab. Interested registered attendees may schedule an appointment in advance to meet with Small Business Development Specialists during the conference. Participants must bring all required documents to get help on-site.

Registration for the Broward & Beyond Business Conference is free and open to the public. Sponsor and exhibitor opportunities starting at $500 are available. For more information, contact the Office of Economic and Small Business Development by phone at 954-357-6400, email at OESBDConference@broward.org, or visit Broward.org/BizBeyond.