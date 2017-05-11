BROWARD COUNTY – The Supervisor of Elections for Broward County will kick off the annual High School Voter Registration (HSVR) Drive on the week of May 15-19, 2017.

The effort is presented in partnership with the Broward County Public schools and with significant participation from Broward County Private and Charter high schools. All Broward County High Schools will have the opportunity to register their students who meet the qualifications to become registered voters.

A student workshop/training was held on April 18th, in each school’s media center to communicate voter registration policies and procedures. The video conference training streamed live to the participating schools, hosted by BECON.

Broward County Election officials are scheduled to visit over 64 local high schools next week. Election Officials will be on hand to assist the high school students and staff as they conduct their voter registration drive.

The school with the most registered students will receive the coveted brass trophy, banners and certificates.

Last year, Stoneman Douglas High School registered 729 new students.

High School students who are 18 years old are eligible to register to vote. Students who are 16 and 17 years of age may pre-register.

The goal is to register 9,500 students this school year.