British Virgin Islands Captivates Miami at Deering Seafood Festival

MIAMI – The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission (BVITBFC) is proud to celebrate the success of its title sponsorship of the 19th Annual Deering Seafood Festival, held on Sunday, 13th April 2025, at the scenic Deering Estate in Miami. This milestone event served as a vibrant showcase of the BVI’s rich cultural heritage, world-class cuisine, and warm island hospitality.

As the exclusive international culinary guest of the day, celebrated BVI chef Kenneth “Chef Ken” Molyneaux delivered a standout cooking demonstration that drew an audience of over 150 captivated attendees.

With charisma and culinary flair, Chef Ken prepared the British Virgin Islands’ national dish—fish and fungi—and treated onlookers to a live step-by-step lesson on how to expertly filet a fish. His engaging presentation offered festivalgoers a genuine taste of BVI’s culinary legacy and earned accolades as one of the festival’s top highlights.

Taste of the Caribbean Chef of the Year

Chef Ken, a former Taste of the Caribbean Chef of the Year in 2017, owns Tropical Fusion in Long Bay, Tortola. He was the only international chef at this year’s festival. This highlights the BVI’s unique presence and appeal in the global culinary scene.

In addition to Chef Ken’s unforgettable demo, the BVI booth drew steady crowds with its authentic island offerings. Attendees enjoyed fresh saltfish fritters and the BVI’s famous Painkiller cocktail. This created a tasty escape to the Caribbean in Miami.

Support from the wider BVI delegation coordinated by Ms. Shaekhoya Matthew, Business Development Manager for the Southeast Region and Perla George, North American Business Development Director added depth to the experience. Their presence—along with members of the BVI diaspora—brought an infectious energy and sense of community to the event.

“We are incredibly proud of our participation as title sponsor of the Deering Seafood Festival,” said Clive McCoy. “This event allowed us to authentically share the spirit of the British Virgin Islands—our food, our people, our culture—with a new audience of travel and culinary enthusiasts. The response was overwhelming, and we look forward to welcoming many of these new friends to our shores soon.”

Deering Seafood Festival

The Deering Seafood Festival happens every year. It is a popular event that celebrates seafood. There is live entertainment and fun activities for families. The festival takes place by the beautiful bay. This year, the event was a lively cultural exchange. It also gave the British Virgin Islands a chance to shine.