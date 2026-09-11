Breaking Hurricane Season? Reasons to Stay Prepared with FPL

SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Atlantic on track to potentially set a new record for the latest first hurricane of the season, Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) meteorology team says the quiet start should not lead Floridians to lower their guard.

“If the Atlantic sets a record for the latest first hurricane, it will be a headline-making milestone — but it won’t mean the risk is behind us. Some seasons start slow and still become active quickly. Preparedness should never wait on the first hurricane,” said FPL meteorologist Chris Kerr.

That’s why FPL is reminding customers to stay vigilant and finalize their storm plans as the Atlantic hurricane season reaches its meteorological peak on Sept. 10.

FPL prepares year-round for severe weather and continues to build a stronger, more storm-resilient energy grid. While no system is hurricane-proof, customers should take similar precautions to keep their families and businesses safe.

How can customers prepare for a hurricane?

Create a family hurricane plan and emergency kit in advance.

and emergency kit in advance. Be sure to keep yourself and your tools at least 10 feet away from power lines and never trim vegetation near power lines yourself. Have a qualified line-clearing professional trim trees near your home.

Check radios, flashlights and stock up on batteries to be prepared for potential power outages.

Stay away from all downed power lines and call 911 and 1-800-4OUTAGE immediately if lines appear hazardous.

Download the free FPL mobile app to report outages and get updates.

How is FPL prepared or severe weather?

Nearly all main power lines serving critical facilities are hardened or underground.

About 85% of FPL main power lines are storm-hardened or placed underground.

More than 240,000 intelligent devices are installed throughout the electric grid. During the three landfalling hurricanes in 2024—Debby, Helene and Milton—smart grid devices helped avoid approximately 800,000 customer outages.

In the lightning capital of the nation, FPL’s Lightning Lab engineers simulate powerful strikes to strengthen Florida’s grid against severe weather.

Why should customers stay prepared for hurricanes?

Hurricanes can cause widespread power outages and dangerous conditions. Early preparation helps avoid injury, property damage and speeds recovery.

FPL will continue monitoring the tropics and stands ready to mobilize restoration resources if a storm approaches.

Where can customers go for more hurricane preparedness information?

For tips and advice on developing emergency plans, visit FPL.com/Storm. This site includes checklists, suggestions and resources for Floridians preparing their homes and/or businesses for hurricane season.