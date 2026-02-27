Brazil in Miami: Experience Haitian and Brazilian Joy at RARAMBA

MIAMI — The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida, the Route 1804 Foundation, in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Consulate General of Brazil, proudly announce RARAMBA: Haitian & Brazilian Community Festival. This free, family-friendly cultural celebration will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 2 PM to 6 PM at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137).

RARAMBA is a joyful fusion of Haitian and Brazilian cultures that celebrates unity, heritage, and community pride. The vibrant festival showcases the shared rhythms and the global football energy. It also celebrates the cultural excellence of Haiti and Brazil. Both nations have powerful international sporting legacies and dynamic diasporas rooted in Miami.

As excitement builds toward the 2026 global tournament of football, both Haiti and Brazil have officially qualified for the historic tournament. This achievement ignites pride across their diasporas and adds even more energy to this year’s celebration. Brazil continues its historic dominance on the world stage. Meanwhile, Haiti’s qualification marks a powerful moment of national pride and resilience. It is celebrated throughout South Florida’s vibrant Haitian community.

Designed as an immersive cultural experience, RARAMBA unites Kompa and Samba. This creates an unforgettable afternoon of music, movement, and multicultural connection.

“RARAMBA is more than an event — it is a cultural bridge,” said festival organizer Sandy Dorainvil. “Miami is home to thriving Haitian and Brazilian communities. This celebration honors our shared spirit, global pride, and culture’s power to unite us.”

A Celebration of Music, Culture & Community

Attendees can expect:

Live Haitian Rara band performances.

Brazilian Samba showcases

Kompa and Samba music experiences

Haitian and Brazilian culinary tastings

Marketplace vendors and small business spotlights

Cultural exhibits and family-friendly activities

Networking opportunities for community leaders and entrepreneurs

Guests are encouraged to wear the colors of Haiti or Brazil and to come ready to celebrate Miami’s multicultural identity.

Building Toward 2026

RARAMBA not only highlights cultural solidarity and diaspora pride but also strengthens Miami’s cultural tourism ecosystem and supports local small businesses. As global attention increasingly focuses on Miami as an international hub, the festival builds momentum toward 2026 while spotlighting Little Haiti as a key cultural destination.

Community & Institutional Partners

RARAMBA is supported by a dynamic coalition of civic and cultural partners, including the Consulate General of Brazil in Miami, CMS International Group, Weiss Serota, Miami SCORES, Island TV, Manjay Restaurant, Rara Lakay, and Heritage Rhum.

Event Details

Event: RARAMBA: Haitian & Brazilian Community Festival

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex

Admission: Free and open to the public

For updates, follow @RARAMBA_ on Instagram.