Brand Jamaica heads to Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JAMPRO, Jamaica’s trade and investment promotions agency, has led 18 companies on export promotion missions to Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago over the past two weeks and will culminate this week (June 27-30, 2017) in The Bahamas.

The Caribbean Market Mission, a part of JAMPRO’s export development programme Export Max, provides focused and customized support to groups of exporters and export-ready firms to enhance their competitiveness and better position them to take advantage of export market opportunities globally.

High Commissioner for Jamaica in Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency David Prendergast said, “Even though the volume of trade in goods between our two countries has been significant, the persistent imbalance remains. In 2015 Jamaica exported just over US$12 Million in goods to Trinidad and Tobago. This translated to a substantial trade deficit of over US$400 Million. In this regard, the JAMPRO trade mission to Trinidad and Tobago provides an opportunity to seek to improve Jamaica’s exports into the Trinidad and Tobago market.”

The Caribbean Market Mission delegation comprised: Crimson Dawn Manufacturing Co. Ltd; Dawson Trading Company Ltd; R & D Commercial Holdings (formerly EG Wellness Brands); Free Form Factory Ltd; Grace Agro-Processors (Division of GK Foods & Services); Jamaica Drip Irrigation Ltd.; Tripple C Manufacturing Limited; Very Amazing Products (VAP) Limited; Island Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd; Boss Furniture Co. Ltd; Carita Jamaica Ltd.; Country House Products; Country Traders and JABEXCO Limited – Best Dressed Foods. Manufacturers King Pepper Products Limited; Southside Distributors Ltd and AG Chem Plant Limited.