Bouyon Music’s Next Wave Takes the Mic

ROSEAU, Dominica — Trilla-G is putting Dominica’s rising Bouyon talent center stage with “Up Next Bouyon Cypher Vol. 1,” a new showcase from his Still Trill Entertainment banner.

The cypher features G’z Up, Don Lash, Pa Pel, Avatar Omish, Ras B and Pryhmex alongside Trilla-G, born Gael Jno. Baptiste. Each artist takes a turn on the same beat, delivering an individual flow while presenting a snapshot of Dominica’s next generation of performers.

Shane Massicott of Kwib La Beats produced the track, while ThaWizZarD, also known as Cecil Joseph Jr., mixed and mastered it. The classic cypher format keeps the focus on the artists’ voices, personalities and competitive energy.

Trilla-G turned the long-planned concept into a recording session on Sept. 28, bringing together young artists who had previously approached him about collaborations and opportunities to reach a wider audience.

“I always wanted to do a Bouyon cypher,” Trilla-G said. “Most of the guys you see in the video had already reached out to me at some point about working together or getting a chance to showcase their talent. Since I already had the idea of doing a cypher and wanted to put multiple people on, it just made sense.”

A Viral Showcase for Dominica’s Rising Artists

Shane St. Claire of Sois Génial Multimedia filmed the video at The Lot Bar and Grill. Trilla-G directed it with his manager and creative collaborator, Tridel “Wins” Edwin. The release is drawing attention across social media as viewers debate standout performances and Bouyon music’s expanding future.

For Trilla-G, the response has already surpassed expectations.

“Honestly, the response has exceeded my expectations,” he said. “When I did it, I just wanted people to pay attention to the artists and show them some love, but the response has been overwhelming.”

He plans to expand “Up Next” with additional volumes, new voices and more opportunities for emerging Bouyon artists.

“Right now, I just want to continue it and try to grow it as much as possible — continue introducing new talent,” Trilla-G said. He is also urging the featured performers to build on the exposure as he continues supporting developing artists.

Trilla-G Heads to World Creole Music Festival 2026

The launch follows Trilla-G’s New York Labor Day weekend appearance and arrives ahead of his Oct. 24 performance at Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival 2026. He is also preparing another music release.

For now, “Up Next Bouyon Cypher Vol. 1” keeps the spotlight on Dominica’s emerging artists and the growing global conversation around Bouyon music. The video includes strong language and mature themes.

Watch “Up Next Bouyon Cypher Vol. 1”