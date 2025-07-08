Entertainment

Bounty Killer, D’Angel and more for ‘Allergy’

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Bounty Killer for ‘Allergy’
Bounty Killer

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Several popular dancehall acts are set to take the stage at ‘Allergy’ on August 1. This includes heavyweight Bounty Killer, alongside D’Angel, Lisa Hyper, Staggy YBC, Ace Gawd, Magnitude, El Shaddai, and Host Selfie TV Boss. The show’s MC will be Camalla Latouche.

“Artistes are chosen with the idea to embrace our dancehall culture, and thus, we had to use the legends to execute our show,” promoter Henry ‘Allergy Boss’ Harris said.

The event is slated for the Allergy Sports Complex, Waterworks Mainroad, Westmoreland. There will be a raffle for a lucky patron to win one ton of steel/ 1000 concrete blocks or 50 bags of cement.

In the meantime, Harris noted high hopes for the event, despite limited sponsors from the corporate world.

Henry ‘Allergy Boss’ Harris
“Over the years, we have been staging successful events. So, my hope for this year is to stage an even more successful show. Even though we have not been able to partner with corporate Jamaica, we are still able to maintain our progress and are on course for another solid execution,” he added.

The planner is reminding everyone that a quality showcase is coming. They encourage people to enjoy the Emancipation Day event.

“Come out early. Let us have a fun-filled night, and show Westmoreland that we know how to party and do so responsibly while having fun and enjoy dancehall as our slogan says, ‘ dancehall nice again’,” he said.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

