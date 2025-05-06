Bonafide Fest: Music and Good Vibes in Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The stage is set for the inaugural staging of Bonafide Fest at the Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay, St James on Mother’s Day.

The event features a star-studded lineup including American R&B band Atlantic Starr, Minnesota band The Jets, Bonafide Band, Tessanne Chin, Christopher Martin, Kevin Downswell, and Mackie Conscious.

It will be hosted by Ron Muschette.

Co-promoters Jr Stephens and Virginia Toalepai promise an unforgettable experience.

“We expect this show to be sold out. We are encouraging everyone to come out for some good music and good vibes. This is the first staging with many more to come,” Stephens said.

He further said that he has worked with The Jets before, and lauded their artistry. The promoter is certain that they will deliver a memorable set.

Atlantic Starr

“They are the ones who linked our manager with Atlantic Starr. The Jets always deliver a show stopping performance which we are sure our Jamaican and even tourist audience will enjoy. They are very excited to be here for this, it first staging, of Bonafide Fest,” he said.

The group is best known for songs such as Crush on You, Private Number, La La Means I Love You and Sendin’ All My Love. They have produced five top-10 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Starr is renowned for hits like Always, Secret Lovers and Silver Shadow.

Stephens is inviting the public to indulge in the family friendly showcase.

“It’s the perfect day and occasion to take your mother out. The performers will be bringing their best and we are in for natural talent from start to finish. It’s going to be unforgettable,” he said.