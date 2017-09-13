Boil water notices remain in effect for several Broward cities

BROWARD COUNTY – The boil water alert issued by the City of Hollywood for its entire service area remains in effect.

In addition, parts of Broward County’s Water and Wastewater Services (WWS) distribution area that receive their water from Hollywood are affected.

Only areas of Pembroke Park, Miramar, West Park, and Dania Beach identified in the (click to view) Boil Water Notice map and serviced by WWS are under this boil water alert. If you have any questions please call 954-831-3250.

Residents who receive their water from the Town of Davie or the City of Pembroke Pines also remain under a boil water alert. More information will be provided by them.

Generally, a boil water order applies to water used for drinking and food preparation. Residents are safe showering under a boil water order, but should keep water out of the eyes and mouth.

Florida Department of Health in Broward County officials advise residents unsure of the quality of their water to take one of three recommended actions:

• Boil water before use, holding it to a rolling boil for one minute (preferred method)

• Disinfect water by adding eight drops of plain unscented household bleach per gallon of water, and let it stand for 30 minutes before drinking it. If the water remains cloudy after 30 minutes, repeat the procedure.

• Use bottled water