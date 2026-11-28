The Lake Worth High School graduate launches his memoir, Breaking Barriers: My Journey to the Top in Tech, with a live podcast, keynote and DJ on Dec. 12.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bobby Dorlus went from Lake Worth High School to a staff engineer job at Twitter. On Dec. 12, the first-generation Haitian American comes home to West Palm Beach to kick off his 2027 book tour.

Dorlus, known as BobbyD, will host Breaking Barriers: From the Block to the Cloud, a live showcase for his debut memoir, Breaking Barriers: My Journey to the Top in Tech, at The Studio 1016.

Key facts

What: Breaking Barriers: From the Block to the Cloud book tour kickoff

Breaking Barriers: From the Block to the Cloud book tour kickoff When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m. Where: The Studio 1016, 1016 Clare Ave., Suite 5, West Palm Beach

The Studio 1016, 1016 Clare Ave., Suite 5, West Palm Beach Program: Live #TheTechHustle podcast, spotlight talk by Lisa Pratt-Sanchez, closing keynote by Dorlus and a hip-hop/R&B DJ

Live #TheTechHustle podcast, spotlight talk by Lisa Pratt-Sanchez, closing keynote by Dorlus and a hip-hop/R&B DJ Tickets: $75 general admission; $49.87 Sponsor a Student ticket, including fees, on Eventbrite

From Lake Worth High School to Twitter

Dorlus is a Lake Worth High School graduate, a first-generation Haitian American and a former staff engineer at Twitter. His memoir tells the story of his path into the tech industry.

He chose to start the tour where he grew up. The night is aimed at builders, people new to tech, business owners and dreamers, and no technical background is required.

What to Expect at the Bobby Dorlus Book Tour Kickoff

Guests can connect over appetizers and refreshments while a DJ plays hip-hop and R&B. Then the program moves through three acts, from laughter and conversation to possibility and personal transformation, according to the event listing.

The lineup includes a live, on-stage episode of the #TheTechHustle podcast and a spotlight talk from Lisa Pratt-Sanchez. Dorlus closes the night with a keynote.

“Come for the energy, stay for the elevation,” the listing says.

Sponsor a Student Helps Local STEM Students Attend

Organizers added a Sponsor a Student option so local college engineering students and high school STEM students can attend. The $49.87 ticket goes toward admission for an engineering student from Florida Atlantic University, Palm Beach Atlantic University or Keiser University, or a high school STEM student, according to the Eventbrite listing.

“Being in the right rooms changes everything,” Dorlus said in an email to SFLCN. “That’s why we added a Sponsor a Student option to help local college engineering and high school STEM students attend.”

General admission is $75. Event details and tickets are available on Eventbrite and the SFLCN event listing.

See also: Haitian-American Professor Makes History at Miami Dade College by Being the 1st