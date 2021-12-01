Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio Celebrates One Year Anniversary on SiriusXM

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – This week will mark the one-year anniversary of Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio. The trio of channels, Tuff Gong Radio, Tuff Beats, and Tuff Soca are a result of the partnership between SiriusXM and the Marley group of companies.

On December 3rd of last year, Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio was launched on the SiriusXM satellite platform. The programming mandate for the channel is to bring listeners the authentic sounds of Jamaican music. Ranging from its roots to the contemporary sounds of today.

Tuff Gong Radio Mix Shows

In addition to the wealth of music from the Marley/Tuff Gong libraries, Tuff Gong radio’s core programming includes weekly mix shows. Shows from some of the most popular on-air talents in the region. Including ZJ Sparks, Collin Hines, DJ Jel, and DJ Delano. There is also a weekly mix show hosted and curated by CEO Cedella Marley. Said Marley, “We always knew that we wanted the voices of Jamaica’s airwaves to be a part of Tuff Gong Radio. Their voices don’t just bring the music, they help to bring the energy and spirit of Jamaica.

Even though the focus is on the music, when you hear us talking about the music and the artists it’s important that the talk be just as authentic.” Marley’s “Nice Time” mix show draws from her early job as host of the weekly Tuff Gong Countdown radio show on JBC. Other specialty shows from Squeeze, Ghetto Youths, DJ GQ, ZJ Bruce Lee, Stone Love, Ity & Fancy Cat, and Boom Shots Crew have been a part of the line-up.

Tuff Gong Radio has used its platform to honor legends (Toots & the Maytals, Lee “Scratch” Perry, U-Roy, etc.), celebrate women in reggae (Good Girls Culture), and premiere new music from artists including Busy Signal and Gramps Morgan. The channel also hosted an exclusive live concert broadcast from Jamaica for the Rita Marley 75th birthday celebration in July.

Tuff Soca and Tuff Beats Launch

The immediate popularity of the main channel led to the debut of two additional channels in March of this year. Tuff Soca and Tuff Beats, both available on the SiriusXM app, were inspired by the popularity of the weekly Soca Afrobeats Mix Show (produced jointly by ZJ Sparks and DJ Jel).

The Soca Afrobeats mix features guest selectors from all over the region spinning the best in soca and afrobeat music. Sparks and Jel now curate the Tuff Soca channel, while the Tuff Beats channel is curated by Ghanian DJ Brooke Bailey. Both channels are showcased on the parent channel with weekly “takeover” shows. The shows feature interviews with popular soca and afrobeat artists including Alison Hinds, Kes the Band, Tiwa Savage, and Tims.

Full Support

SiriusXM is the largest audio entertainment platform of its kind in North America. They have thrown their full support behind the partnership. Giving it prime position at Channel 19 (the channel that previously belonged to American music icon, Elvis Presley). “Usually, reggae music is placed in a ‘niche’ position further down the dial or in one-off shows”, Cedella said. “However, Tuff Gong Radio is actually placed in the “Pop” group of channel listings. This shows the impact that our music truly has on a wider basis. It’s an opportunity to build and expand for the future of this music.”

Fans can listen to Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM radios, online and the SiriusXM app.