Blue Note Jazz Festival Pop Up in Miami Beach for Black Music Month

[MIAMI BEACH] – Today, Blue Note Jazz Festival announces a special Miami Beach Beach Pop Up in partnership with The Rhythm Foundation. Taking place over the first two weekends in June at the North Beach Bandshell, the pop-up will feature headline performances from George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Robert Glasper, and special guests.

“We’re very pleased to bring Blue Note Jazz Festival to Miami Beach. Featuring a star-studded array of iconic and important artists…. Our featured Blue Note programming spotlights influential titans of the music industry including George Clinton, Robert Glasper. With the challenges we’ve all gone through over the past year, we’re grateful to be able to present great music in a truly great community. Cheers to these extraordinary artists. And once more being able to present concerts by Blue Note in the greater Miami marketplace. With our friends at the Rhythm Foundation at the famed North Beach Bandshell!” – Blue Note’s Director of Programming Alex Kurland proclaims

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will kick off Blue Note’s Miami programming on Friday, June 3. Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and Sly Stone. The Parliament/Funkadelic machine ruled black music during the ’70s, capturing over 40 R&B hit singles (including three number ones) and recording three platinum albums.

Robert Glasper

The series will close on June 10th with a headline concert by Robert Glasper. Glasper is the leader of a new paradigm in jazz. With a career that spans musical and artistic genres, winning 4 Grammys and 8 nominations across 7 categories, as well as an Emmy for his song on Ava Duvernay’s doc “13th” with Common and Karriem Riggins. Most recently he released the third installment of his acclaimed Black Radio series.

Schedule