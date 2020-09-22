Blue Mahoe Capital Donates JMD$250,000 To Jamaica Cancer Society Relay For Life

by Jason Walker

SOUTH FLORIDA – Blue Mahoe Capital, a privately-held investment firm building a portfolio of public and private equities across the Caribbean and USA with a heavy focus on Jamaica joins the fight against Cancer by donating JMD$250,000 to support the work of the Jamaica Cancer Society and their Virtual Relay For Life which will be broadcast online on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

The COVID-19 global pandemic forced the non-profit to overhaul their approach to fundraising this year.

David Mullings, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital, was approached to assist with planning the streaming event and online marketing, having previously started a technology company with his brother in 2002 that became the largest platform for Caribbean music videos on the web and now owns a small film and equipment rental company in Jamaica.

“My father, Dr. Anthony Mullings, served on the board of the Jamaica Cancer Society from 1984 to 2012 so I grew up attending Relay For Life and understanding the importance of Cancer awareness. I simply could not say no to supporting such an important cause because three of our team members have dealt with Cancer and we Jamaicans in the diaspora can play a role in supporting reputable NGOs like the Jamaica Cancer Society” – said David Mullings.

Mrs. Marie Powell, Chairman of Relay For Life said, “ The Jamaica Cancer Society will rely heavily on the support of the Diaspora in order to make Relay For life a success.” I also invite the public to visit www.JCS.Live, and the Citizens For Citizens Fund platform to donate.

Mr. Mullings also introduced the Jamaica Cancer Society to the Citizens For Citizens Fund, a non-profit founded by Melissa Powell and making funding projects in Jamaica easier and they are facilitating online donations.

The Virtual Relay For Life will stream on Sunday, October 18, 2020, during the hours of 4:00p.m to 6:00p.m EST at , YouTube, and Instagram.