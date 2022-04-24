Black Travel Summit Presents “Voyage In Color” Global Summit

[MIAMI] – Black Travel Summit presents Voyage in Color, a multiday global summit and celebration of Black culture in travel and the achievements of Black travel professionals, taking place June 17-19, 2022. Key industry leaders – including Hyatt’s ​Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Vondrasek, and ​Global Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Tyronne Stoudemire – will be featured during event sessions, happening at Hyatt Hyatt Regency Miami. Black travelers represent a $160 billion-a-year business.

Attendees will benefit from Voyage in Color’s speaker series, career development​ & content creation​ workshops​​ and cultural heritage tours, and enjoy access to a vibrant global bazaar ​and expo ​of industry-related entities​. Add-on tickets are available for​ ​a​​ gala and awards show, and ​a ​yacht brunch​ / day-party​. A press launch for media and contributors will precede the events.

“At Black Travel Summit, we are of the community and for the community, and I truly believe that we are stronger together,” said Anita Francois, BTS founder and CEO. “There is an underestimated amount of talent in the industry that often goes unrecognized, and many of us are overlooked. BTS thrives on being an ecosystem builder.”

Program Topics

Program topics will include:

​’​Becoming a Hotel Owner​’​ ​

‘The Plight of the Black Travel Agent’

‘Meaningful Influencing’

‘Being a Black Professional Travel Editor’ and more

Careers in Tourism Industry

A major focus of Black Travel Summit is educating Black travelers and travel professionals on finding and fine-tuning their career path in tourism, creating generational wealth and growing a business, and educating the travel industry as a whole on representation in marketing campaigns and best DE&I practices. A facilitator of spaces for collaboration and learning.

Black Travel Summit is the first organization, founded in 2019, to create conference-style events. They cater specifically to the global ​Afro-​​D​iaspora of travelers, travel professionals and influencers. Especially with a focus on millennial and Gen Z groups.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion have been fundamental to Hyatt from day one, and our goal remains the same as it was when we first opened our doors: to create welcoming and inclusive environments where all guests and colleagues feel as though they belong,” said Tyronne Stoudemire, global vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Hyatt. “As travel continues its recovery, we look forward to working with the Black Travel Summit community to build back better in our journey to make travel more inclusive for all, while empowering Black travel professionals to continue to pursue careers and grow within this industry.”

Registration and Tickets

All Voyage in Color attendees will be entered into a drawing to win from several vacation giveaways. A brief itinerary is available now. Along with paid in-person tickets starting from $50, and virtual tickets starting from $75 for the entire weekend.

The event is made possible by the support of Black Travel Summit sponsors, partners and vendors. They reflect a small spectrum of the Black travel industry. In addition, allies who consistently work with the organization to further the community’s collective efforts.