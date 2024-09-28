FORT LAUDERDALE – The Black Travel Summit (BTS), in partnership with Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and MMGY Global, will reveal highly anticipated new data on Black travelers at the 2024 Black Travel Summit.

This updated research, following the groundbreaking 2020 study that took the industry by storm, will provide critical insights into the evolving trends and spending habits of Black travelers. It marks the first in a series of annual reports designed to keep the industry informed.

“We are excited to reveal the second phase of our study, offering unprecedented insights into post-pandemic spending habits,” said Martinique Lewis, Executive Director of Black Travel Alliance. “This research highlights the growing impact of the Black travel dollar and the trends shaping this vibrant community. These findings will reshape the travel industry’s understanding of the Black traveler.”

In addition to this data, BTS will announce the 2025 host destination—a first-ever international location, reflecting the summit’s expansion beyond the U.S.

“This is not only a first for us, but a first for the Black travel community in the U.S. to follow a summit created specifically for them outside of the country,” said Anita Moreau, Founder and CEO of Black Travel Summit. “This international expansion signals a new chapter in our mission to celebrate Black travelers globally.”

Details will be revealed during the event. Held from October 10 to 13, 2024, at the Hyatt Centric Las Olas, the four-day summit will feature leading voices in Black travel, including Jubril Agoro (Founder of Passport Heavy), Dr. Gaynelle Henderson (President of Henderson Associates & Travel), and Javier Wallace (Founder of Black Austin Tours).

Sponsors include Hyatt, Visit Lauderdale, AmaWaterways, and Experience Grand Rapids. Programming highlights include the Black Travel Film Festival (BTFF), Future of Black Tourism Leadership Conclave (powered by CHEA), and a range of networking and professional development opportunities. Brands such as Visit Jordan, National Geographic, and Expedia Group will be in attendance, creating an unparalleled platform for engagement and collaboration.

Passes for the summit start at $350 for the practitioner/traveler pass and $900 for the corporate pass, with a la carte options available and starting from $35.

Visit blacktravelsummit.com for the full schedule and ticketing details.