Black River Film Festival Submission Deadline Extended

Black River, Jamaica – The highly anticipated Black River Film Festival submission date has been extended to April 30th 2025 for filmmakers across Jamaica and beyond. Following the resounding success of the Black River Youth Film Festival, which showcased the incredible creativity of young filmmakers. The main festival is set to take center stage on June 27-28, 2025, at Cloggy’s On The Beach, Black River, St. Elizabeth.

The Black River Youth Film Festival, which concluded on February 21st, 2025, was a celebration of young Caribbean storytellers, highlighting innovative short films from aspiring directors, writers, and producers.

The festival served as a stepping stone for many young creatives, equipping them with the skills, exposure, and mentorship needed to propel their cinematic journeys forward.

The film festival organizers are calling on filmmakers of all experience levels to submit their work. The festival will feature a diverse range of categories, including narrative films, documentaries, experimental works, and animated productions.

Black River Film Festival 2nd Staging

This second staging of the festival will feature a Co-production and Distribution Forum, Industry Experts and Panel Discussions featuring Netflix series producers, international co-producers, film distributors, and film lawyers. With a commitment to amplifying Caribbean voices and stories, this year’s event promises to be an extraordinary showcase of talent and creativity.

Submission Guidelines

Filmmakers can submit original content ranging from 5 to 20 minutes in genres such as drama, thriller, fantasy, animation, documentary, and more. All films must be in HD with clear audio and visuals, and non-English films must include English subtitles. Participants, including filmmakers, actors, and crew, must be 18 or older. To submit, filmmakers can upload their films via the festival’s website. For full guidelines and application details, visit blackriverfilmfestival.com.

About the Black River Film Festival

The Black River Film Festival was made to support new filmmakers and spark creativity in rural Jamaica. Located on the South Coast, the festival is different from traditional cultural events. It focuses on an area that has not been well represented in the cultural scene, unlike the busy capital.

In its first year, the Black River Film Festival connects rural Jamaican artists with the global film industry.

The festival brings together undiscovered local talent and international industry leaders, including casting directors, producers, and other professionals. It offers invaluable opportunities for growth, collaboration, and exposure, while highlighting the rich creative potential flourishing in the often overlooked corners of Jamaica.

The festival is more than an event. It is a place for discovery. It shows hidden talent and celebrates the creative spirit in rural communities.

The Black River Film Festival is a yearly event. It highlights Caribbean films and gives filmmakers a chance to share their unique views with everyone.

The festival aims to inspire, educate, and celebrate the art of storytelling through film.

For more information please contact [email protected]