MIAMI – Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival presented by Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Black Hospitality Initiative will showcase South Florida’s Black restaurants on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the grounds of the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, 3000 Northeast 151st Street North Miami Beach, FL 33181.

The 2022 festival will make its debut after postponement on June 3rd due to South Florida’s Tropical Storm Warning. The festival launched in 2019 with a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival presents the many cuisine flavors of the African Diaspora through small bites, wine tastings and live cooking demonstrations, highlighting local, Black chefs and Black-owned restaurants and food trucks for an all-day outdoor event. A part of the festival’s list of over 35 South Florida culinary options, popular hotspots include, World Famous House of Mac (Overtown) , Bar One (Miami Beach), and Smitty’s Wings (Fort Lauderdale). Newly opened restaurants include Cork & Barrel Wine Bar and Tapas (Tamarac), South Florida’s 1st West African Food Truck Fannoh Flavor, and Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream. Many FIU alumni Black-owned eateries will participate such as Sweet Cheesecake Delights and Tropical Oasis Express.

Black-owned Wine and Spirit offerings will be available from McBride Sisters Wine Company, Lobos 1707 Tequila, and D. Wade Cellars. Cocktail demonstrations will be provided by mixologists of Red Rooster Overtown and Victory Restaurant and Lounge.

Boost the Black Economic Ecosystem

The impetus of the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival is to boost the Black economic ecosystem and provide attendees exposure to Black-owned restaurants in South Florida they can continue to patronize. In addition to culinary delights, the festival will feature an explosion of Black culture through art, crafts and music from local Black vendors. Entry to Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival is free. Cuisine and vendor purchases are made separately.

The festival is supported by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Black Hospitality Initiative which will benefit diversity programming at FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. The festival founders are Alexis Brown of SocialXchange, Inc & Joel Franklin.

Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival Sponsors