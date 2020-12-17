Black owned Music Streaming platform Selecta Charts relaunches with global focus for Caribbean music

[BRIDGETOWN, Barbados] – Selecta Charts, the first music streaming website for Caribbean music (English) and black-owned, recently launched its biggest update in the company’s three-year history, reaching over 50 countries worldwide.

After two years of development, the website Selectacharts.com relaunched on December 7th, 2020 to a tremendous positive reception. With over 1,200 artists registered and over three thousand users on the platform, Selecta Charts is positioned for major growth in 2021.

Now Playing Beenie Man on Selecta Charts

In the first three days since the relaunch, Selecta Charts surpassed expectations with new users from over 50 countries including the United States of America, Canada and Africa, as well as many Caribbean islands.

The successful launch bolstered the platform’s objectives in reaching new consumers in new markets by providing a high-quality product with free registration on the website.

“Artists in the Caribbean lack access to the mainstream music market. We believe that by providing the world class music we produce in the Caribbean on a world class platform like Selecta Charts, we can drive the consumption of Caribbean music of all genres to global markets,” Paul Husbands, Selecta Charts CEO and Founder.

The new Selecta Charts introduces a clean, new user interface with new features like Playlist creation and Privacy options. The biggest addition is Selecta Charts Plus, a Premium Subscription Plan designed for those who want a premium experience for just $5.00 USD per month.

Founded in Barbados, Selecta Charts has achieved awards and recognitions as a tech-based startup, including winning both of the top prizes in the Caribbean Startup Summit Pitch Competition in 2017 and entering the US Entrepreneurship program the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI).

Most recently on December 7th, 2020 Selecta Charts was honored to be selected for the first Google Black Publishers Summit. The program is open to Black-led digital businesses.

Selecta Charts is Taking Music Higher. Sign up free at selectacharts.com