Black Island Girl Launches Caribbean Red Carpet Correspondent Search

Emerging Caribbean hosts, creators and media personalities will compete for travel, accommodations and a red carpet assignment. They will interview regional stars in Trinidad and Tobago.

ROSEAU, Dominica — Black Island Girl Multimedia is turning the spotlight on the region’s next breakout media voice. Dominican media personality and multimedia producer Jael Joseph has launched a Caribbean-wide video contest. This contest will send one emerging correspondent to the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards red carpet in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Black Island Girl Caribbean Media Correspondent Video Contest invites aspiring hosts, presenters, creators, journalists and media personalities living in the Caribbean to compete. They are competing for the chance to cover one of the region’s most visible music events on September 19, 2026.

The winner will receive flights and accommodations. They will also serve as a Black Island Girl Multimedia red carpet correspondent, interviewing Caribbean artists, entertainers and cultural figures as they arrive for the awards.

For Joseph, the contest is both a professional full-circle moment and a deliberate push. It is meant to widen access for Caribbean media talent.

“Three years ago, the Caribbean Music Awards gave me the opportunity to step onto its stage as a host, and last year I returned to interview Caribbean artists on the red carpet,” Joseph said. “Those moments gave me access, visibility and experience that helped shape my journey as a Caribbean media professional.” “Now, I want to open that door for someone else,” she added. “There is extraordinary media talent across our islands — people with personality, cultural fluency and the ability to tell our stories. Through Black Island Girl Multimedia, I want to give one emerging Caribbean voice the microphone, the platform and the chance to represent the region on a major red carpet.”

The Search for a New Caribbean Media Voice

Organizers designed the contest to identify a confident, culturally connected storyteller from eligible participants across the Caribbean who can hold their own in a fast-moving red carpet environment.

Instead of a traditional résumé submission, entrants must show on camera why they have the presence, point of view and regional knowledge to represent Black Island Girl Multimedia at the awards.

To enter, participants must create a 60–90 second Instagram video answering two questions:

Why are you the best representation of Black Island Girl for the red carpet interviews? In what ways do Caribbean music genres shape our daily identity as Caribbean people?

The video must then be posted to Instagram, tagging @caribmusicawards, @blackislandgirl2 and @jaeljoseph.

Entrants must also be following all three pages to qualify. They must currently be living in the Caribbean.

Audience Engagement Will Help Decide the Winner

The campaign is also built to mobilize island pride. It gives audiences across the region a role in elevating their preferred contestant.

Participants are encouraged to rally support from their communities, countries and online audiences. The judges will consider votes, shares, likes and positive engagement when determining the winning correspondent.

Joseph said she hopes the contest sparks regional support for emerging Caribbean talent while also prompting a broader conversation about the role music plays in shaping Caribbean identity.

“From Bouyon, Soca, Dancehall and Reggae to Calypso, Dennery Segment, Zouk, Kompa and beyond, our music tells the story of who we are,” Joseph said. “I want to hear how the next generation of Caribbean communicators tells that story.”

A Regional Call to Take the Mic

Black Island Girl Multimedia is calling on tourism authorities, cultural organizations, media houses, radio and television stations, universities, youth groups, entertainment platforms, influencers and the Caribbean diaspora. They are asking all these groups to help amplify the search.

From Dominica to Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago to Saint Lucia, Barbados to Guyana, Grenada to Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, The Bahamas, Belize and beyond, the contest is positioning the red carpet as a regional stage. This stage is for a new voice.

The mission is straightforward: find a compelling Caribbean storyteller and give that person the visibility to stand out and command attention.

Entries close September 5, 2026, with the winner expected to be announced on September 8, 2026.

The selected correspondent will travel to Trinidad and Tobago for the Caribbean Music Awards on September 19, 2026.

HOW TO ENTER

Create a 60–90 second video answering the contest questions, post it to Instagram, and tag:

@caribmusicawards

@blackislandgirl2

@jaeljoseph

Follow all three accounts and get your island behind you.

Most votes. Most shares. Most likes. Positive engagement.

Your Island. Your Voice. Your Caribbean Story. Take the Mic.

Contest closes: September 5, 2026

Winner announced: September 8, 2026

Caribbean Music Awards: September 19, 2026

Location: Trinidad and Tobago