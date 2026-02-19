Local News

Black History Month Community Conversation on Cemetery Preservation

Presented by: Broward’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 10 1 minute read
Black History Month Community Conversation on Cemetery historic Preservation

Black History Month Community Conversation on Cemetery historic PreservationFORT LAUDERDALE – Graves Matter is an annual community conversation dedicated to the preservation of African diaspora cemeteries and burial grounds. Held during Black History Month, this dynamic hybrid program will provide critical updates on the condition and protection of historic burial sites connected to South Florida, with additional reports this year from South Carolina and Panama, Central America.

The program underscores the importance of memorializing our ancestors through cemetery preservation and safeguarding sacred spaces tied to Black history and cultural heritage. Participants will share collective experiences, highlight ongoing initiatives, and explore strategies for local and global historic preservation.

WHO:

Featured Panelists Include:

  • Deborah Robinson – Genealogist
  • Roberto Fernandez III – Educator, History Fort Lauderdale
  • Gloria Battle – Former Vice Mayor, Deerfield Beach, Florida
  • Jessica Wooden – Proprietor, Lincoln Cemetery
  • CGM Cemetery Foundation – Cemetery preservation advocates (Panama, Central America)
  • Makenna Chandler – Historic Cemeteries Preservationist | Division of Historical Resources | Florida Department of State

Invited guests and participants also include representatives from historic preservation, genealogy, archives, family history, foundations, clergy, mortuary professionals, and death doulas.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 25

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

African American Research Library and Cultural Center – Gallery B

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORMAT:

Hybrid (In-Person and Virtual)

Zoom link provided upon registration.

AGE GROUP:

Adults

EVENT TYPE:

Speaker | Discussion/Lecture | Arts & Cultural

DETAILS:

Graves Matter highlights the cultural, historical, and spiritual significance of burial grounds throughout the African diaspora. Attendees will gain insight into preservation efforts, emerging challenges, and collaborative opportunities to protect these sacred spaces for future generations.

Refreshments will be served.

REGISTRATION:

Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance. Zoom access information will be provided upon registration.

Register here:

https://broward.libnet.info/event/15257109

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaica, Land We Love: Joanna Marie Espeut

Jamaica, Land We Love: Joanna Marie Espeut

July 5, 2022
City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert Hosts Voter Registration Drive

City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert Hosts Voter Registration Drive

December 23, 2018

Bahamas Justice Minister pledges to ‘stamp out’ lawlessness

January 15, 2007

The side of Jamaica you never get to see

November 14, 2014
Back to top button