Black History Month Community Conversation on Cemetery Preservation

FORT LAUDERDALE – Graves Matter is an annual community conversation dedicated to the preservation of African diaspora cemeteries and burial grounds. Held during Black History Month, this dynamic hybrid program will provide critical updates on the condition and protection of historic burial sites connected to South Florida, with additional reports this year from South Carolina and Panama, Central America.

The program underscores the importance of memorializing our ancestors through cemetery preservation and safeguarding sacred spaces tied to Black history and cultural heritage. Participants will share collective experiences, highlight ongoing initiatives, and explore strategies for local and global historic preservation.

WHO:

Featured Panelists Include:

Deborah Robinson – Genealogist

Roberto Fernandez III – Educator, History Fort Lauderdale

Gloria Battle – Former Vice Mayor, Deerfield Beach, Florida

Jessica Wooden – Proprietor, Lincoln Cemetery

CGM Cemetery Foundation – Cemetery preservation advocates (Panama, Central America)

Makenna Chandler – Historic Cemeteries Preservationist | Division of Historical Resources | Florida Department of State

Invited guests and participants also include representatives from historic preservation, genealogy, archives, family history, foundations, clergy, mortuary professionals, and death doulas.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 25

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

African American Research Library and Cultural Center – Gallery B

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORMAT:

Hybrid (In-Person and Virtual)

Zoom link provided upon registration.

AGE GROUP:

Adults

EVENT TYPE:

Speaker | Discussion/Lecture | Arts & Cultural

DETAILS:

Graves Matter highlights the cultural, historical, and spiritual significance of burial grounds throughout the African diaspora. Attendees will gain insight into preservation efforts, emerging challenges, and collaborative opportunities to protect these sacred spaces for future generations.

Refreshments will be served.

REGISTRATION:

Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance. Zoom access information will be provided upon registration.

Register here:

https://broward.libnet.info/event/15257109