Black History Month 2019 celebrations planned throughout Miami-Dade

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), along with various community based organizations, have scheduled a number of events that pay homage to the African American diaspora, as well as this year’s national theme established by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH): “Black Migrations,” which focuses on the movement of people of African descent to new destinations and subsequently new social realities.

Following is a list of events and activities throughout the county commemorating Black History Month.

Events with an asterisk (*) are sponsored or co-sponsored by the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee.

Black History Month 2019 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

*Friday, February 1, 2019 – 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Black History Month Kickoff-Presented by the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board

Featuring entertainment, unveiling of “Vessels 2019: Women of Substance” and “Triumphant Spirits

2019: African American Men” exhibit-curated by MUCE; Kinad African American Museum exhibit, and

excerpts from the Smithsonian Institution’s Traveling Exhibition Service’ entertainment & “Soul

Food Truck” invasion.

Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128

Details: 305-375-4606 or www.miamidade.gov/baab

Friday, February 1, 2019 – Reception: 6 p.m. and Show 8 p.m.

“Season 5 Lyric Live All Stars”

Black History Month Kickoff Weekend with Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Florida 33136

Tickets at www.lyriclive.eventbrite.com

Saturday, February 2, 2019 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Black Cultural Expo – Free Community Event

Black History Month Kickoff Weekend with Miami-Dade Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33136

Expo of Black Cultural Institutions of South Florida with Kids Zone and Vendors; 5 p.m.

Double Feature Film Screening on the BAHLT Plaza – 5 p.m. The Wiz; 8 p.m. Black Panther

Saturday, February 2, 2019 – 12 Noon – 12 a.m.

Second Annual Egbe Festival

“A Celebration of African Culture and Heritage” at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park – Details: www.egbefestival.com

Sunday, February 3, 2019 – 4 p.m. – Midnight

Super Bowl LIII Watch Party – Free Community Event

Black History Month Kickoff Weekend with Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Avenue Miami, Florida 33136

Large screen viewing on the BAHLT Plaza, featuring a cigar bar, pool tables, and table games.

Sunday, February 3, 2019 – 10:30 a.m.

South Florida People of Color presents “Soul Food” a Gospel Service & Southern Brunch

Miami Shores Community Church, 9823 NE 4th Avenue, Miami Shores, Florida 33138

Ticketed event: www.bhm2019series.eventbrite.com – www.southfloridapoc.org

Friday, February 8, 2019 – 6:30 p.m.

Black History Month Heritage & Celebration in Overtown’s Black Lounge Films

Presenting a special screening of Denzel Washington’s, The Great Debaters at the Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC) at 1074 NW 3rd Avenue in Miami. After the film, the Miami Dade Urban Debate League will host an unforgettable debate on the issue of gentrification. This special presentation is free and open to the public with an RSVP on Eventbrite.

Saturday, February 9, 2019

Black History Month Heritage & Neighborhood Tour

Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s- Multicultural Tourism & Development

Registration/information: pam@gmcvb.com

Saturday, February 9, 2019 – 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Macy’s Aventura Store Black History Month Celebration

Discussion & Performances at19535 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, Florida – Details: 305-682-3312

Saturday, February 9, 2019 – 7 p.m.

Perez Art Museum Annual Reception & Fundraiser

PAMM Fund for African American effort to promote membership funding to continue the acquisition of artworks by African American artists and related programming.1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132

Ticketed event: *Prices vary – Details: 305-375-1707 www.pamm.org

*Sunday, February 10, 2019 – 5 p.m.

“Seventh Annual South Dade Gospelfest”

Co-sponsored by Miami-Dade Commissioners Dennis Moss (District 9) & Daniella Levine (District 8) in conjunction with the Black Affairs Advisory Board & the South Dade Gospelfest Committee

South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, Florida 33189

Ticketed Event: 786-573-5300

*Thursday February 14, 2019 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop” #Black Love”

Featuring, Valentine themed gifts, Silent Auction and Pop Up Photo Booth

Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128 – 305-375-4606

Saturday, February 16, 2019 – 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

Urban Tour Host’s “Little Haiti Tour & Lunch $49.00 per person

Reservations (minimum of 10) – David Brown: 305-416-6868

Saturday, February 16, 2019 – 3 p.m.

Lemon City Cemetery Community Corp. “Why I am Proud of My Heritage “Essay Contest Awards Ceremony

Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, Florida www.historichamptonhouse.org

*Saturday, February 17, 2019 – 1 p.m.

Sacred Ground: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery Remembered & Exhibit

Presented by the Black Affairs Advisory Board in conjunction with the Coral Gables Museum

285 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 – Details: 305-375-4606 – RSVP required.

*Wednesday, February 20, 2019 – 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Annual Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Career Fair

In conjunction with Miami Dade College’s School of Justice, Public Safety & Law Studies

Miami-Dade College, North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Room 3249, Miami, Florida 33167

Details: 305-375-4606 elugomar@mdc.edu – www.miamidade.gov/advocacy/baab

Friday, February 22, 2019 – 12 Noon

“Black Migration” Luncheon

Miami International Airport – Concourse D Auditorium – 4th Floor- Details: 305-876-7907

*Saturday, February 23, 2019 – 12 Noon – 4 p.m.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jordan’s Annual “Black Heritage Festival 2019”

Co-hosted by City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert (featuring African Fashions, dancers, food trucks, entertainment and vendors)

Carol City Park, 3201 NW 185th Street, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056 – Details: 305-474-3011

Saturday, February 23, 2019 – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“Afri-Fest! A Celebration of the African Diaspora”- Presented by the Nigerian American Foundation

Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall Social and Economic Center, 5120 NW 24th Ave, Miami, Florida 33136

Details: www.nigerianamericanfoundation.com

Thursday, February 28, 2019 – 12 Noon – 2 p.m.

Commissioner Jean Monestime’s Black History Month Observance & Senior’s Recognition

Details: 305-694-2779

*Thursday, February 28, 2019 – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Black History Month Closeout Celebration – Featuring Food Trucks & Entertainment

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, 305-375-4606

Black History Month 2019 TOURS, EXHIBITS & SPECIAL COMMUNITY EVENTS

February 1-28, 2019 – Tuesday-Saturday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum “Red Letter Exhibit”

480 NW 11th Street, Miami, Florida 33136 – 305- 329-2513 www.historicalblackprecinct.org

February 1-28, 2019 – Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Virginia Key Beach Park Trust Black History Tours

Explore the cultural impact that people of color had on Miami’s early 20th Century history. Check out the first colored beach in Miami Dade County and how it became the paradise it is today.

For more information or to schedule a FREE tour call 305-960-4600 or email CWeyman@miamigov.com

305-960-4600 www.VirginiaKeyBeachPark.net

February 1-28, 2018 – Monday and Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Month of February)

CHAT Miami Tours – Miami Black Heritage Tour and Tasting – $69.00 per person – Stephanie Jones 786-507-8500

February 1-28, 2018

“The City of North Miami presents a tribute to Black History”

Various events honoring Black History Month – Contact: 305-895-9840 – Details: www.NorthMiamiFl.gov/celebrate

February 5-9, 2019

‘Black Tech Week” – (Various Locations throughout Miami)

Details: Contact: events@codefevermiami.com

Saturday, February 9-10, 2019

Annual Trayvon Martin Peace Walk & Gala

March @Carol City Park, 3201 NW 185th Street, Miami Gardens

Dinner @ Double Tree Hotel Miami, 711 NW 72nd Avenue, Miami

Details: 786-504-4235 info@trayvonmartinfoundation.org www.trayvonmartinfoundation.org

February 7-24, 2019

The M Ensemble Company’s “Meet Me At The Oak” Theatrical production

Sandrell Rivers Theater @Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village

6103 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida – Group rates available

Details: 786- 320-5043 or 305-200-5043

February 8-23, 2019

Black Professionals Network Black History Month Events

Various venues & times – Details: www.mybpnetwork.org

February 10-16, 2019

Florida Memorial University’s Homecoming & Black History Month Observance

Various events presented by South Florida’s only HBCU (Historically Black College/University)

15800 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33054 – Details: www.fmuniv.edu

February 14-17, 2019

Performances featuring the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts’ Black History Month Programming (Ticketed events)

Box Office 305-949-6722 Toll-Free: 877-949-6722 www.arshtcenter.org

Thursday, February 21-thru Sun. February 25, 2019

22nd Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Avenue

Details: 786-897-8854 www.meltonmustafajazzfestival.com